Canada’s main stock index erased early losses as oil prices rebounded on Wednesday and disappointing results from an insurer led financial stocks lower.

Gains for gold and base metal miners on higher commodity prices helped offset the downswing, while Bombardier Inc gained 2.8 per cent to $2.62 after Canada said it would provide the plane and train maker with $372.5-million in repayable loans for two of its jet programs and defend the deal from the trade challenge Brazil formally launched on Wednesday.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.64 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,526.32.

The energy group rose 0.17 per cent as oil jumped after government data showed that U.S. gasoline supplies unexpectedly slipped, while crude stockpiles increased the most since October.

Suncor Energy Inc fell 0.6 per cent to $40.36, while pipeline operator Enbridge Inc declined 0.2 per cent to $55.55.

The heavyweight financials group lost 0.1 per cent after notching solid gains in recent days on a reassessment of the likely pace of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

Shares in Intact Financial Corp, the country’s largest property and casualty insurer, fell 3.8 per cent to $91.72 after the company missed quarterly operating profit expectations on weakness in its auto insurance business.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1 per cent, with gold miners making strong gains as political risk pushed bullion to a three-month peak.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 0.9 per cent to $25.68 and Goldcorp Inc advanced 1.2 per cent to $22.29

Base metals miners also gained, as copper prices rose after the world’s top two mines said strikes and permit delays would force them to cut output, squeezing global supply.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd advanced 2.8 per cent to $16.38 and Lundin Mining Corp was up 3.8 per cent at $8.22.

The exchange operator itself, TMX Group Ltd, was 0.3 per cent lower at $70.05 after it said it is in talks to convince Saudi Arabia to list its initial public offering of state-owned Saudi Aramco in Canada.

Four of the index’s 10 groups were lower.

U.S. stocks were little changed late Wednesday morning as investors assessed a flood of quarterly earnings reports.

More than half of the S&P 500 companies have reported results so far, with their combined earnings estimated to have risen 8.2 per cent - the most in nine quarters.

Declines in financials and energy sectors, however, weighed on the market.

Financial stocks, which have gained the most since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential election in November, were down 1.11 per cent, putting them on track for their third straight day of decline.

Goldman Sachs’ 1.2-per-cent fall weighed the most on the Dow.

“It’s a relatively quiet day, with stocks reacting mostly to earnings reports,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab and Co in Austin, Texas.

“The Dow Jones marked an all-time high yesterday and anytime you get an all-time high, you will find some profit takers and that could also be contributing to today’s softness.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 25.81 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 20,064.48; the S&P 500 was up 0.59 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,293.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.68 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,678.90.

Healthcare was off 0.22 per cent, dragged down by Gilead. The drugmaker’s stock, which also weighed on the S&P and the Nasdaq, was down 9.3 per cent after the company projected disappointing sales for its hepatitis C drugs this year.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by technology shares.

Walt Disney was the top stock on the Dow, rising 1.3 per cent after Bob Iger said he was open to extending his term as chief executive.

Cognizant rose 3.9 per cent to $55.86 after the IT services provider named three directors to its board and announced a $3.4 billion share buyback program, bowing to pressure from activist shareholder Elliott Management.

U.S. carrier Alaska Air rose 4.75 per cent to $98.62 after the company reported a 10.7-per-cent jump in quarterly revenue.

U.S. crude oil was up 0.84 per cent, or 44 cents. Brent was higher by 1.00 per cent, or 55 cents at $55.61 after news of a large rise in inventories in the U.S. Energy Information Administration data saw prices initially fall overnight.

“The crude oil inventory build was really terrible for the market but the market does not seem to care because the products inventories were better than expected and are dragging crude oil prices up with it,” said Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

The U.S. dollar, whose predicted path higher has been interrupted lately by uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump’s economic policies, ticked up 0.03 per cent against a basket of other major currencies..

Copper prices rose on Wednesday after the world’s top two mines said strikes and permit delays would force them to cut output, squeezing global supply.

BHP Billiton began to halt production at Escondida in Chile, the world’s biggest copper mine, ahead of a strike set to begin on Thursday.

The company has said it could not guarantee the safety of the 80 workers the government had authorized to remain at the mine to perform “critical duties,” such as equipment upkeep and adherence to environmental protocols.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc meanwhile warned it would scale back activities at its Grasberg copper mine in Indonesia due to labor unrest. The company has also said it would cut production if it did not receive a new export permit by mid-February.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8 per cent at $5,898.50 a tonne , erasing a decline of 0.9 per cent in the previous session.

“Our view is that the copper market will continue to tighten over the course of this year and supply disruptions are part of that view,” said Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney. “We are looking for $3 a pound ($6,614 a tonne) for this year.”

