Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as energy and financial stocks led gains, as Home Capital Group Inc. shares fluctuated following news its account balance halved and it had suspended its dividend.

Royal Bank of Canada rose modestly, but was among the most influential movers on the index. Canada’s biggest bank gained 0.4 per cent to $94.12. The financials group rose 0.3 per cent.

Home Capital Group shares erased early losses and were up 3.6 per cent to $6.06 in late morning trading.

Canada’s biggest non-bank lender, which also named three new directors to its board and a new chairwoman on Monday, has been hit by uncertainty after a securities regulator alleged earlier this year that executives hid mortgage broker fraud from investors.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 27.37 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,609.41.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, only materials and healthcare lost ground.

The top 10 biggest index drivers were energy stocks. Oil and gas companies, which account for just over a fifth of the index’s weight, climbed 0.7 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc was up 0.8 per cent at $42.94, while Encana Corp. fell 0.3 per cent to $14.92.

Materials were down just over 0.3 per cent, hurt in part by copper prices which hit a four-month low on data showing China imports had slipped.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite lost ground after touching record highs on Monday as investors looked for fresh catalysts following centrist Emmanuel Macron’s widely expected victory in the French presidential election.

Currency markets were in sharp focus, with the euro hitting a six-month high against the dollar after Macron comfortably defeated far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen who had threatened to take France out of the European Union.

“We’re sitting here waiting for additional information to digest for the balance of this week. But we remain largely constructive of the equity market and view that the path of least resistance is higher,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.

The the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 13.86 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,993.08.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.19 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 6,091.57, after hitting a record high of 6,106.11.

The S&P 500 was down 3.08 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,396.21, reversing from an all-time high of 2,401.36.

The index has not moved more than 0.4 per cent in the past 10 trading days, despite a flurry of quarterly earnings.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with energy rising the most by 0.35 per cent on the back of higher oil prices.

Utilities and other defensive sectors were firmly in the red.

Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester said the central bank’s goals were largely met and a slow withdrawal of the Fed from the bond market would not harm the U.S. economy.

However, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said strong bond demand and low labor force growth would keep a lid on interest rates.

Shares of Kate Spade rose 8.2 per cent to $18.36 after bigger rival Coach Inc said it would buy the company for $2.4-billion. Coach shares rose 5.8 per cent.

Straight Path surged 32 per cent to $212.55 after an unnamed telecommunications company raised its offer to buy the wireless spectrum holder for about $3.1-billion, trumping a bid by AT&T. Sources told Reuters that the bidder was Verizon .

Tyson Foods was the biggest S&P loser, down nearly 5 per cent after the meat processor reported a slump in quarterly profit.

Oil rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, after sources said OPEC and its partners were considering extending their existing supply deal possibly into next year, which helped offset the bearish impact of more increases in U.S. crude output.

Brent crude was up 34 cents at $49.44 a barrel, having recovered from a session low of $48.65. U.S. light crude was up 35 cents at $46.57 a barrel, up from an intraday low of $45.83.

Industry sources and sources in OPEC said the group and its non-OPEC partners were considering an extension to the current deal, which comprises an output cut of 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), for nine months or more.

The efforts of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to reduce global oil inventories have been undermined by a surge in U.S. drilling, which has knocked more than 10 percent off the price of oil in the last month.

OPEC meets on May 25, when it is expected to discuss prolonging the cuts to the end of 2017, although analysts say a further extension may not be enough.

“The market is in a very dangerous condition,” said Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The trend is still down, but just correcting.”

Data from the InterContinental Exchange on Monday showed investors had cut their bullish bets on Brent to the lowest level since late November.

Russia said on Monday it was discussing prolonging cuts with other producers beyond 2017, without giving a clear timeline. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih also talked of extending curbs beyond 2017.

Countering those efforts, U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 16th week in a row last week, extending a drilling recovery into a 12th month, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday.

Since a low point in May 2016, U.S. producers have added 387 oil rigs, or about 123 percent, Goldman Sachs said.

U.S. crude output averaged 9.3 million bpd in the week ended April 28, its highest since August 2015, according to federal data.

Many analysts now see U.S. crude output heading towards 10 million bpd over the next year or so.

“It’s all about inventories and U.S. shale versus OPEC,” said Hussein Sayed of brokerage FXTM. “OPEC members have no choice but to talk up prices by signaling an extension to the production cuts agreement.”

