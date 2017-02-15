Canada’s main stock index rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday to set a fresh record high, led by gains for its financial services group after strong economic data from both Canada and the United States.

Data showed Canada’s manufacturing sales jumped for the second month in a row in December and that U.S. inflation and retail sales climbed in January, helping to push bond yields higher.

Higher bond yields, which reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase banks’ net interest margins, have helped underpin financials since the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, with the sector up more than 14 per cent in that time.

Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.9 per cent to $69.18, while the overall financials group climbed 0.7 per cent.

At 11:10 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 39.5 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 15,825.53, a new record high.

Energy shares gained 0.4 per cent as oil turned higher after the release of U.S. crude inventory data.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

The telecoms group climbed 1.5 per cent, led by a 4.7-per-cent gain for Manitoba Telecom Services Inc to $39.35 after Canada’s business competition watchdog asked BCE Inc to divest some assets to gain approval of its deal to buy the information and communications technology provider.

Industrials added 0.5 per cent, with CAE Inc climbing 3.9 per cent after Desjardins raised its target price and rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Ltd, North America’s largest producer of steel-making coal, reported better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by higher realized prices.

Still, its shares fell 3.9 per cent to $31.39, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 percent even as copper prices rose.

Copper prices advanced 0.6 per cent to $6,055 a tonne and gold futures were unchanged at $1,224.4 an ounce.

Shopify Inc. forecast better-than-expected 2017 revenue due to higher demand for its ecommerce software, which is used to set up and manage online stores.

Its shares jumped 5.7 per cent to $77.44.

Wall Street’s record-setting run entered its fifth day on Wednesday, as President Donald Trump repeated his promise of tax cuts and on upbeat economic data that increased the odds of a rate hike and lifted bank stocks.

Mr. Trump, in a meeting with top executives at U.S. retail companies, said he would lower taxes substantially and simplify the tax code - echoing a vow he made last Thursday that renewed optimism about the economy and revived the “Trump trade.”

His comments boosted already upbeat sentiment after a spate of robust economic data - including bigger-than-expected gains in retail sales and consumer prices in January - that reinforced the strength of the economy.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, in a testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, stood by the stance she took on Tuesday that the central bank was on track to raise interest rates at an upcoming policy meeting.

“She (Yellen) has made it clear that she wants to raise rates,” said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

“Before she spoke yesterday, the March meeting wasn’t in play, but now that is definitely on the table and I think the numbers today bode well for her to do that.”

After the economic data, traders raised the odds of a rate hike in March to 26.6 per cent from 13.3 perc ent before the data was released, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Financial stocks, which benefit in a higher rate environment, again led the gainers among the 11 major S&P sectors, with a 0.63-per-cent gain. The rate-sensitive utilities and real estate sectors fell the most.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 79.89 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 20,584.3.

The S&P 500 was up 5.07 points, or 0.21 per cent, at percent, at 2,342.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.65 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 5,794.23.

Procter & Gamble jumped 3.3 percent to $90.79 and gave the biggest boost to the Dow and the S&P after activist investor Trian Fund disclosed a stake in the consumer products company.

Shares of Southwest, United Continental, American Airlines and Delta rose between 2 per cent and 4.2 per cent after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reported investments topping $2.1-billion in each of the carriers.

AIG weighed the most on the S&P, dropping 8.8 per cent to $60.95 after the commercial insurer reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

Oil turned positive Wednesday, brushing off a bearish increase in U.S. crude inventories to record highs and returning focus to OPEC’s record compliance with its supply-cut accord.

U.S. crude stocks rose 9.5 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said, nearly three times more than forecasts, but confirming a trade group’s report of a larger-than-expected build late Tuesday.

U.S. crude inventories hit a peak at 518.12 million barrels while gasoline stocks also touched a record, rising 2.8 million barrels to 259.1 million barrels, according to the EIA.

“The U.S. witnessed yet another week of higher-than-expected stock builds; nonetheless, the build was less than last week’s, which helped prices recouping some of the earlier losses,” said Abhishek Kumar, Senior Energy Analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London.

“A build in gasoline stock is in tandem with season norms and further builds are expected in the coming weeks as demand for the fuel remains low.”

Brent crude futures rose 27 cents to $56.24 a barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 24 cents to $53.44 a barrel, a 0.5 percent gain.

To support prices, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, including Russia, are cutting output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of 2017.

Although OPEC has made a strong start in complying with the cuts, rising U.S. stocks and a revival of U.S. oil output have limited the price rise.

Oil was also pressured by a strong U.S. dollar after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signaled a faster pace of interest rate rises. Gains in the dollar make oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

OPEC in January delivered record compliance of over 90 percent with its output curbs, according to estimates from the International Energy Agency and figures collected by OPEC’s headquarters.

Within OPEC, adherence is mixed. Top exporter Saudi Arabia, keen to make the deal work, said it cut output by more than the amount called for by the agreement.

BMI Research, in a report, said a compliance rate of just 40 percent by Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, “could prove problematic to group cohesion.”

Russia and the other non-OPEC producers have so far delivered smaller cutbacks. The oil minister of Oman, one of the participating non-OPEC countries, said he expected compliance to improve.

