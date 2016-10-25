Canada’s main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Tuesday as gains in material stocks were offset by falls among financial and telecom names.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7 percent, while the energy sector fell 0.5 per cent.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 20.40 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 14,902.95. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc declined 1.9 per cent to $53.75. Telecom companies also weighed, with Rogers Communications Inc. down 1.1 per cent to $53.30 and BCE Inc. off 0.6 per cent to $60.76.

Rogers last week parted ways with its chief executive.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.2 per cent, with insurer Manulife Financial Corp. down 0.5 per cent at $19.52.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc., which rose 0.1 percent to $39.35, and Teck Resources Ltd., which advanced 3.7 per cent to $28.47.

Teck’s stock has recovered from a low of $3.65 hit in January on a mix of cost-cutting and higher prices for its commodities.

Copper prices advanced 2.2 per cent on the day to $4,738.5 a ton.

Shares in BlackBerry Ltd. fell 0.9 per cent to C$9.73 after the technology company launched its third Android-based phone, opting to price it cheaper than competing products.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. advanced 8.4 per cent to $42.65 after the lumber company posted strong earnings after the bell on Monday.

Precision Drilling Corp. advanced 2.8 per cent to $6.57 after several analysts upgraded their views on the stock.

Wallonia premier Paul Magnette said the Belgian region was not opposed to a planned European Union-Canada free trade deal in itself but that an arbitration scheme needed to be dropped and public services protected.

All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations. French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.

Disappointing corporate results from several heavyweights dragged Wall Street as investors looked for clues regarding the timing of the next interest rate hike ahead of a Fed meeting next week.

3M fell 3.2 per cent to $165.83 after the maker of Scotch tape and Post-it notes trimmed its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts for the second time. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P and Dow.

Whirlpool fell 11.2 per cent to $151.37 after the home appliances maker’s revenue took a hit from a strong dollar.

The dollar index was up 0.26 per cent at 99.02 against a basket of major currencies, its highest level since early February. A strong dollar could dent the earnings of large multinationals.

“We’ve had some mixed earnings today and the market right now is digesting earnings and positioning itself ahead of the Fed meeting next week,” said Jeff Zipper, managing director for investments at Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Palm Beach, Fla.

Annualized third-quarter earnings from S&P 500 companies are expected to have risen 1.7 per cent, following four quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Of the 150 companies that have reported so far, 75.3 per cent have beaten analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 63.5 per cent.

“There is certainly some uncertainty around the election and the Fed and Brexit too,” said Mr. Zipper.

While investors aren’t expecting the Fed to raise rates when it meets next week, they will be looking for clues regarding the trajectory of future hikes. Traders are pricing in a 74 percent chance for a December hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 32.12 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 18,190.91, the S&P 500 was down 6.02 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,145.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 17.97 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 5,291.86.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the materials index’s 1.03 percent fall leading the decliners. Sherwin-Williams fell 10 per cent and weighed the most on the index.

The consumer discretionary sector also fell 0.94 per cent as poor results from Sherwin-Williams weighed on Home Depot and Lowe’s.

Apple, which is scheduled to report results after the close of the bell, slipped 0.12 per cent to $117.49.

Procter & Gamble rose 4.5 per cent to $87.89 after reporting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Under Armour fell 13.9 per cent to $32.58 after the sportswear maker reported its slowest quarterly sales growth in six years.

Oil prices fell 1 per cent on Tuesday, with U.S. crude breaking below $50 per barrel for a second straight day ahead of weekly data that could show a build in domestic inventories.

A rallying dollar and falling share prices on Wall Street weighed further on crude oil futures.

Analysts said verbal jockeying among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) created uncertainty about potential output cuts at its meeting next month, noting that a particular worry was Iraq’s exclusion from the plan.

Brent crude futures were down 78 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $50.68 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 65 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $49.87.

Trade group American Petroleum Institute will issue at 4:30 ET a weekly report of crude stockpiles and other oil supply-demand data, ahead of an official report by the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the data would show crude stocks rose 800,000 barrels last week, after a drop of more than 5 million barrels in the week to Oct. 14.

“The sentiment is it’s a bit more negative,” said Scott Shelton, energy futures broker with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina. “There are some expectations that we can see a crude build.”

The dollar rose to its highest level in nearly nine months against a basket of currencies, making greenback-denominated commodities, including crude, less affordable to holders of the euro and other currencies. The S&P 50 index for U.S. equity prices, a proxy for business confidence, fell 0.4 percent, the most in a week.

“The dollar moving higher historically is obviously a negative factor,” said Kyle Cooper, analyst at ION Energy in Houston.

Before this week, oil prices had risen nearly 13 percent in three previous weeks since OPEC announced its first planned output cut in eight years to shore up crude prices that have more than halved from 2014 highs above $100 a barrel.

OPEC hopes to remove about 700,000 bpd from an estimated global supply of 1.0-1.5 million bpd. Details of how much each member should cut have been left to the cartel’s meeting in Vienna on Nov. 30.

