Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday in a broad-based but muted retreat, weighed by telecom companies after an unfavorable regulatory ruling.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 33.14 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 14,562.36. It is on track for a 1.1-per-cent fall for the week.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was the only one of 10 main groups to move higher, helped by gold rising off a four-month low after U.S. payrolls data missed expectations.

Barrick Gold Corp gained 0.6 per cent to $20.72 and Goldcorp Inc added 0.9 per cent to $18.81.

Telecoms fell 1.4 per cent, after a regulator said major internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they charge smaller rivals for access to their networks.

Rogers Communications Inc lost 2 per cent to $54.14, Telus Corp fell 1.5 per cent to $42.24, and BCE Inc declined 1.0 per cent to $59.39.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in September, mainly due to the biggest increase in self-employed workers in more than seven years, Statistics Canada data showed.

The Bank of Canada said that Canadian companies’ hiring and investment intentions improved modestly in the third quarter, while resource firms believe the sector may be bottoming out after prolonged weakness.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday after weaker-than-expected September jobs report had little effect on the prospects of an interest rate hike by the year end.

U.S. employment growth slowed for the third straight month, with employers adding 156,000 jobs in September. Economists polled by Reuters had expected 175,000.

The rate of unemployment climbed to 5 percent from 4.9 percent in August, though the increase was driven by more Americans rejoining the labor force.

Hourly wages for private sector workers rose 2.6 percent, compared with last year, and were in line with economists’ expectations.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said the economy needs to create less than 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with population growth.

“It’s strong enough that you’re not worried about the U.S. slipping into an economic slump,” said Michael Jones, an investment officer at RiverFront Investment Group in Richmond, Va. “But it’s not so strong that it precipitates immediate action from the Fed.”

After the report, traders cut the odds of a November rate increase to 10 per cent from 15.5 per cent. However, the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed a 66-per-cent chance of a move in December.

The dollar was slightly lower at 96.64, but was on track to record its best week since the Brexit vote in June.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the jobs report was close to a Goldilocks number, adding that the U.S. economy has been remarkable in reducing unemployment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41.84 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 18,226.66.

The S&P 500 was down 6.25 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,154.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.65 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 5,294.21.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with materials falling 1.38 percent and industrials 1.11 percent.

Financials were the top gainers.

Honeywell’s 7.3 percent drop weighed on industrials, after the aero parts supplier lowered the upper end of its 2016 sales and profit forecast range. The stock was also the biggest drag on the S&P 500.

Chemical company PPG was down 8.3 per cent after forecasting a third-quarter loss.

Tyson Foods plunged nearly 9 per cent after Pivotal Capital downgraded its stock to “sell” from “buy.”

