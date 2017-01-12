Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, led by heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors turned more cautious after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s Wednesday news conference provided no further clues on his policy priorities.

The country’s biggest banks and insurers were among the most influential weights on the index as bond yields fell, with Manulife Financial Corp. down 1.7 per cent at $24.46, and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.7 per cent to $93.20.

The financials group - which accounts for 35 per cent of the index - fell 0.9 per cent, while industrials also lost 0.8 per cent.

On the other side of the ledger, gold miners and other materials stocks gained as gold surged to its highest in seven weeks on a weaker U.S. dollar.

Barrick Gold Corp. rose 2.8 per cent to $22.59, and Goldcorp Inc. gained 2.5 per cent to $19.53. Goldcorp, the world’s No.3 gold miner by market value, said it would sell a Mexican mine for $438-million.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 90.82 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 15,400.72.

Eight of the index’s 10 groups were lower.

Shaw Communications Inc. fell 2.6 per cent to $27.46 after the cable company’s quarterly profit more than halved as it took a charge related to the shutdown of a video streaming joint venture.

The energy group retreated 0.9 per cent, even as oil prices gained, with MEG Energy Corp. slumping 7.3 per cent to $7.80 after the company said it planned to refinance its debt and spend almost four times more in 2017 after deferring some projects in 2016 due to low crude prices.

Canadian home prices continued to rise in the final months of 2016 as hot markets in Ontario offset the moderating effects of a foreign buyers tax in Vancouver, though most markets were past their peak, separate reports showed on Thursday.

The S&P 500 and the Dow were set for their worst day since October as the lack of details on economic policy in Donald Trump’s speech took the wind out of a record-setting post-election rally.

The losses were broad-based. All of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the technology, financial and industrial sectors all down 1 percent or more.

In his first news conference since election, Trump on Wednesday gave no details on tax cuts or infrastructure spending. He instead lashed out at U.S. spy agencies and media houses over what he called a ‘phony’ Russia dossier.

Trump also blasted pharmaceutical companies over high drug prices, causing health stocks to snap a six-day winning streak and a wobble on Wall Street.

“Some wind has been taken out of the reflation trade, at least for the short term,” said Jeff Zipper, managing director at the Private Client Reserve, U.S. Bank in Florida.

“There is a high probability of more volatility if his agenda does not go through or may take longer than he expects.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 177.03 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 19,777.25 and the S&P 500 was down 20.34 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 2,254.98.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 65.74 points, or 1.18 per cent, at 5,497.91, set for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 1.

The CBOE Volatility Index or Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, ticked up 11.6 per cent, the most since the U.S. election.

The dollar was at a one-month low, while gold rose to its highest since late November.

U.S.-listed shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV were briefly halted after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency accused the companyof using software that allowed excess diesel emissions in 104,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators’ investigation of rival Volkswagen.

Fiat was down over 16 per cent on the day.

The financial index tumbled 1.5 per cent, set for its worst day since Sept. 29. The decline comes one day before a trio of big banks report results, kicking off the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Merck, one of the few health stocks that avoided Wednesday’s carnage, gained 2.1 per cent after multiple broker upgrades.

The drugmaker’s fellow Dow component Disney Co was off 1.7 per cent at $107.62 after Pivotal cut its rating on the stock to ‘sell’.

Microsoft fell 1.8 per cent and Apple dropped 1.2, making them the biggest drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

