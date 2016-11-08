Canada’s main stock index rose slightly Tuesday as investors braced for the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.

Meanwhile, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. slumped 19.8 per cent to $20.47 after the drug-maker cut guidance for the year and warned that 2017 could be even more challenging as some products face new competition.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 29.99 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 14,682.44. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The index posted its biggest gain in nearly three weeks on Monday, helped after the FBI announced on Sunday that it had not changed its conclusion that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton should not be charged over her use of a private email server.

On Tuesday, the energy group erased early losses and sat up 0.7 per cent as oil prices eased. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. rose 0.5 per cent to $40.84 and Suncor Energy Inc. gained 1 per cent to $40.49.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose 0.8 per cent.

The value of Canadian building permits fell by the most in eight months in September, driven by a decline in construction intentions for commercial buildings, though residential plans rose, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

Global equity markets and the dollar were little changed on Tuesday as investors exercised caution at the conclusion of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential election campaigns in history.

The market has been pricing in a win for Democrat Hillary Clinton, including a 2-per-cent jump in the S&P 500 on Monday after the FBI maintained its view that no criminal charges were warranted in a probe over her email practices. However, sharp election-related swings in recent weeks across all asset classes kept big bets in check with voting underway.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 31.74 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 18,291.34, the S&P 500 gained 1.85 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 2,133.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.76 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 5,168.93.

The U.S. dollar was down 0.07 per cent against a basket of currencies as gold made ground and yields on U.S. Treasuries rose slightly.

“Today is going to be a waiting game and likely the calm before the storm tomorrow, which can go either way depending on the outcome,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

At the end of a bruising election campaign, the Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll gave Ms. Clinton a 90-per-cent chance of defeating Republican Donald Trump and said she was on track to win 303 Electoral College votes out of 270 needed, to Trump’s 235.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares, which posted its biggest gain in two months on Monday, added 0.3 per cent. MSCI’s all-country world index was up 0.4 per cent after notching its best day since late June on Monday.

Ms. Clinton has been the preferred candidate by investors, generally seen as a known quantity, over the political wild card, Mr. Trump.

But investors remained wary, noting Britain’s shock vote in June to leave the European Union had caught investors and pollsters off guard.

The dollar, was also flat at 18.589 versus the Mexican peso , which has been a market proxy for sentiment over the U.S. election and has performed in inverse correlation with Trump’s perceived chances of winning the White House.

Mexico is considered most vulnerable to Mr. Trump’s trade policies as 80 per cent of its exports go to the United States.

Benchmark 10-year notes slipped 2/32 in price to yield 1.8333 per cent, up slightly from Monday’s 1.828 per cent.

Crude oil futures were mixed, but little changed, with U.S. crude up 0.3 per cent at $45.03 a barrel and global benchmark Brent flat at $46.19. Oil prices have been largely influenced in recent weeks by the possibility of a planned output cut by oil producers to curb oversupply.

But safety plays were also in favour as gold edged up 0.01 per cent to $1,281 an ounce, clawing back some of its 1.7-per-cent loss from the previous session.

