Canadian stocks rose for a third day as an advance in gold producers offset weakness among some energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 44.71 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 15,296.94, at 11:32 a.m., trading near the highest since April 2015. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The gauge has risen 17 per cent in 2016, the top performer among developed markets tracked by Bloomberg, ahead of No. 2 market Norway’s 14-per-cent advance.

Raw-material producers increased 0.6 per cent as gold prices rose for a second day.

U.S. stocks were higher on Monday in light trading, with the three major indexes hovering near record levels, driven by a rise in technology shares.

The S&P technology index rose 0.94 per cent, leading the 11 major sectors.

Microsoft, Amazon and Apple were up between 1-1.8 per cent, providing the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

“Traditionally, as you head into the week before Christmas, you see volumes slow down and a somewhat trendless market as people begin to position their portfolios for next year,” said Matt Jones, U.S. head of equity strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the Nov. 8 presidential election, with the S&P rising 5.7 per cent on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s expected deregulation and infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

The Dow posted its sixth straight week of gains on Friday, its longest streak in a year. The blue-chip index remains less than 1 percent away from 20,000, a level it has never breached.

However, there are some concerns that the rally may run out of steam as policy will take time to be implemented and will likely change as it makes its way through Congress.

“The market is fairly valued right now, but, more importantly, we need to see that earnings acceleration next year. If we do not see that in 2017, then you could see a pullback,” Jones said.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 65.41 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 19,908.82.

The S&P 500 was up 7.69 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,265.76.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 36.61 points, or 0.67 per cent, at 5,473.77.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will be speaking on “the State of the Job Market” at 1:30 p.m. ET at the University of Baltimore. Yellen’s speech comes less than a week after the central bank raised interest rates only for the second time since the financial crisis.

United Technologies rose 2.1 pe rcent, helping lift the Dow, after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “outperform” and increased its price target.

Walt Disney was up 1.6 per cent at $105.60 after Bank of America Merrill Lynch added the stock to its U.S. 1 list and said the company’s shares were well positioned to outperform.

Oil hovered near $52 a barrel as investors eyed the potential return of crude volumes from Libya and await output cuts in January as part of an OPEC and non-OPEC deal.

Futures were little changed in New York after swinging between gains and losses. Libyan oil-facility guards backtracked on an agreement to allow supply to flow from the El Feel and Sharara fields, two of the country’s biggest fields. Investors await production cuts by OPEC and non-OPEC producers starting early next year.

Oil has traded near $50 a barrel since the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed Nov. 30 to reduce production for the first time in eight years. Many non-OPEC producers, such as Russia, agreed to join the deal as well. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. last week increased its second-quarter crude-price forecasts and predicted stockpiles would return to normal by mid-2017 amid the curbs.

There are little fundamental drivers until the market can evaluate OPEC, non-OPEC production cuts in January, according to Mike Dragosits, senior commodity strategist at TD Securities in Toronto. “We’re in a pretty quiet period now. What you’re seeing is a reaction to the U.S. dollar flows,” he said by telephone.

WTI for January delivery, which expires Tuesday, fell 5 cents to $51.85 a barrel at 9:58 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Total volume traded Monday was about 20 per cent below the 100-day average. The more-active February future was down 7 cents to $52.88.

Brent for February settlement dropped 15 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $55.06 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of $2.18 to WTI for the same month.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index, a gauge of the greenback against 10 major peers, was little changed, after falling as much as 0.3 percent earlier.

With files from Bloomberg News

