Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Thursday but stayed close to its all-time high as a retreat among materials stocks weighed and investors reacted to a string of earnings reports.

The most influential movers on the index included cable and wireless company Rogers Communications Inc, which rose 5 per cent to $55.22 after reporting better-than-expected adjusted profit on solid wireless growth.

Methanex Corp jumped 5.8 per cent to $64.91 after the methanol supplier posted a sharp jump in profit.

Still, the materials group that includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies lost 1.7 per cent as gold miners fell with bullion prices sliding to a two-week low.

Potash Corp declined 2.7 per cent to $25.28 after it forecast a less profitable year than analysts expected, and reported a surprisingly big drop in profit as a deep slump continued in the oversupplied fertilizer sector.

Agrium Inc, with whom Potash Corp plans to merge, fell 2.3 per cent to $139.88.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 44.40 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 15,599.44.

TransCanada Corp pulled back after hitting all-time highs in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to get its Keystone XL pipeline back on track earlier this week. It was last down 1.3 per cent at $63.62.

The energy group was flat despite a rise in oil prices.

Altagas Ltd fell 6.2 per cent to $31.27 after the energy infrastructure company said it would buy U.S.-based WGL Holdings Inc in an $8.4-billion deal.

Just four of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average continued with its record run on Thursday, after breaching the 20,000 milestone a day earlier.

The S&P and Nasdaq also hit record levels immediately after open, before easing off their highs.

Earnings are expected to show growth of 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, their biggest increase in two years.

Of the 104 S&P 500 companies that have reported results so far, nearly 70 per cent have topped expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“Today is about earnings and part of the Dow reaching the 20,000 milestone is because of strong earnings,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“Sure, Trump’s initiatives have been an element in the rise but the fundamentals of the market remain strong.”

The post-election rally roared back to life this week following optimism over U.S. President Donald Trump’s pro-growth initiatives and solid earnings.

Mr. Trump’s business-friendly decisions since taking office on Friday include signing executive orders to reduce regulatory burden on domestic manufacturers and clearing the way for the construction of two oil pipelines.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes also closed at record highs for the second consecutive session on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.96 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 20,095.37.

The S&P 500 was down 1.55 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 2,296.82.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 4.06 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,652.28.

Tech giants Intel, Alphabet, Microsoft and Starbucks are scheduled to report after market close.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 22,000 to 259,000 for the week ended Jan. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. However, the underlying trend remained consistent with tightening labor market conditions.

