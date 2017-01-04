Canada’s main stock index rose to a fresh 20-month high on Wednesday as financial and industrial shares led a broad-based rally and Encana Corp jumped on an improved outlook.

The most influential movers on the index included its biggest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 1.1 percent to C$92.50, and Encana, which gained 4.7 percent to C$16.81.

The Canadian oil and natural gas producer said it expects its margins in 2017 to exceed a previous target on lower costs and an expected rise in output in the second half of the year.

The broader energy group was slightly lower even as oil prices edged higher.

At 10:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 78.19 points, or 0.51 percent, to 15,481.22.

It reached its highest since April 15, 2015. If the index breaches 15,524.75 it will hit its highest since September 2014, when it hit its record high.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory and advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 2-to-1.

WestJet Airlines Ltd rose 2.3 percent to C$23.60 and Canadian National Railway added 0.9 percent to C$91.32, helping the industrials sector rise 0.9 percent.

The financials group gained 0.6 percent, as insurer Manulife Financial Corp added 1 percent and most of the country’s big banks pushed higher.

Investors awaited the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s December meeting, at which the central bank decided to raise interest rates, for hints on the pace of any future hikes. The minutes are due to be released at 2:00 p.m.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.

On the negative side of the ledger, major gold producer Barrick Gold Corp slipped 0.8 percent to C$21.87 and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc fell 2.2 percent to C$20.07.

U.S. stocks

Wall Street extended its gains into the second trading day of the new year, supported by consumer discretionary stocks, as investors awaited minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December meeting where it raised interest rates.

The central bank had cited strength in the labor market and a slight uptick in inflation among reasons for its move.

Investors will pore over the minutes, due at 2:00 p.m. ET, to assess Fed policymakers’ view on the economy and the incoming administration.

With just over two weeks left before President-elect Donald Trump takes office, investors are on the watch for more details on his proposed policies such as tax cuts and higher fiscal spending.

However, Wednesday appeared to be one the rare days when trading was not dictated by the Trump trade, which has lifted sectors such as banks and industrials in the past two months and taken the Dow within arm’s length of the historic 20,000 mark.

“The dispersion we are seeing today, where correlations are broken down and people are making investment decisions based on incoming data, is a very positive shift in the market,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

At 10:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 20.05 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,901.81, the S&P 500 was up 8.37 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,266.2 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 29.72 points, or 0.55 percent, at 5,458.81.

The S&P 500 consumer discretionary sector rose 1.1 percent, mainly due to gains in automakers.

Both General Motors and Ford rose more than 4 percent after posting positive U.S. sales in December.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with gains in safe-havens utilities and real estate following the rise in discretionary names.

Agile Therapeutics lost 55 percent of its value in heavy trading, hitting a record low, after the company provided an update on its contraceptive patch trial.

Comcast rose 1.1 percent after Macquarie raised its price target.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 2,307 to 533. On the Nasdaq, 2,064 issues rose and 623 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 77 new highs and 13 new lows.

