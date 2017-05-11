Canada’s main stock index fell on Thursday, as a Moody’s downgrade of major Canadian banks struck financial stocks, and frequent-flyer points operator Aimia Inc plunged on news its program would be dropped by the country’s largest airline.

Financial stocks fell 0.8 per cent, at one point trading at their lowest level in five months, after Moody’s Investor Service cut the long-term ratings for Canada’s six biggest banks, citing a more challenging operating environment.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 1.1 per cent to $107.53, while National Bank of Canada declined 1.7 per cent to $53.25.

Canada’s largest pipeline company, Enbridge Inc, was by far the most influential mover on the downside, however, sliding 1.8 per cent to $54.90 after it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit. The stock tempered gains by the overall energy group, which climbed 0.3 per cent.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 40.76 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 15,592.45.

Six of the index’s 10 main sectors lost ground.

Shares in Air Canada, the country’s dominant carrier, jumped 8.4 per cent to $16.14 after announcing it would start its own frequent-flyer program to replace Aeroplan, operated by Aimia.

Aimia stock sunk 57 per cent to $3.84 on the news.

The consumer discretionary group, which Aimia falls under, fell 0.2 per cent, but the sector’s losses were offset by a 5.7-per-cent jump to $61.70 by Magna International Inc, after the autoparts maker posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates.

The materials group, which includes mining and lumber companies, added 1.3 per cent.

U.S. stocks were on track to record their steepest fall in nearly a month on Thursday amid broad declines, led by retail and bank stocks.

Macy’s dismal quarterly performance sent its shares tumbling 13 per cent, taking a toll on the consumer discretionary sector, which fell 1 per cent with all of its components in the red.

Financials were off 0.87 per cent as losses in Wells Fargo and Bank of America weighed.

“Any market pullback, if orderly, are healthy as long as the underlying fundamentals for the market are strong,” said Matthew Peterson, chief wealth strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 117.7 points, or 0.56 per cent, at 20,825.41, the S&P 500 was down 14.69 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 2,384.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 46.58 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 6,082.57.

Strong corporate earnings, robust economic data and expectations of fiscal stimulus in the United States have lifted Wall Street to record highs.

“We’ve seen participation in the market broadening, in terms of industries and the number of stocks, and that is a healthy thing,” Peterson said.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with energy and consumer staples bringing up the rear.

Shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc plunged 20 per cent after the company reported a slowdown in user growth and revenue in its first earnings report as a public company.

Straight Path fell 20 per cent after it agreed to be taken over by Verizon in a $3.1-billion deal, snubbing an offer from AT&T.

Merck was the top stock on the S&P and the Dow, up 1.5 per cent after the U.S. FDA cleared its lung cancer combination treatment.

