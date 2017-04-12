Canada’s main stock index slipped in morning trade on Wednesday, as losses for its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors offset a sharp boost in BlackBerry Ltd shares after it won an arbitration ruling against chipmaker Qualcomm Inc.

BlackBerry surged 14.9 per cent to $11.80, its highest level since January 2016, after Qualcomm was ordered to repay it $814.9-million in royalty payments.

Shaw Communications Inc also gained, up 4.5 per cent to $28.68 after reporting a jump in revenue driven by the addition of more wireless customers.

But at 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 50.84 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 15,676.27, as five of its 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The financials group slipped 0.5 per cent, as investors braced for U.S. bank earnings season. Royal Bank of Canada declined 0.5 per cent to $96.36 and Bank of Nova Scotia slipped 0.8 percent to $76.91.

Gold prices settled after hitting a five-month peak in the prior session and copper fell, while oil prices were marginally higher.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Canada’s index is heavily weighted with banks, oil and gas companies and miners.

The energy group retreated 0.1 per cent, even as Brent oil prices rose for an eighth straight session.

Suncor Energy Inc lost 0.5 per cent to $41.28.

Cenovus Energy Inc was down 2 per cent at $14.41. The company’s chief executive said on Tuesday that Cenovus will do more hedging after its acquisition of ConocoPhillips assets as he mounted a charm offensive on investors who balked at the deal.

The Canadian dollar strengthened on Wednesday to a six-week high against its U.S. counterpart after the Bank of Canada held interest rates unchanged and offered a tentative nod to recent signals of strength in the economy.

The Canadian dollar gained around 0.40 per cent against the U.S. dollar, last trading at $1.3271 to the greenback, or 75.35 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday’s close of $1.3332, or 75.01 U.S. cents. It marked the strongest level for the currency since Feb. 28.

The Bank of Canada, as expected, held rates steady and said recent economic growth has been faster than expected. Still, it cautioned that it was too soon to conclude the Canadian economy was on a sustainable growth path.

The dollar was “reacting to the headlines, certainly a nod from the bank to stronger growth trends recently,” said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.

“The headline suggests the bank is taking a positive outlook on the Canadian economy, but I think a deeper read on this suggests not an awful lot is going to change here. And it certainly doesn’t bring rate increases any closer than we were before. We may see a bit of a counter reaction (on the currency) when people have a deeper read of this.”

U.S. stocks edged lower on Wednesday as investors assessed uncertainty stemming from rising geopolitical tensions and the upcoming corporate earnings season.

The United States launched missiles at a Syrian airfield last week to retaliate a deadly chemical attack on civilians. The strikes pushed President Donald Trump, who came to power in January calling for warmer ties with Syria’s ally Russia, and his administration into confrontation with Moscow.

Also, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on the U.S. for a peaceful resolution with North Korea, which has warned it would launch a nuclear attack if provoked by the United States, as a U.S. Navy strike group headed toward the western Pacific.

The S&P 500 fell below its 50-day moving average, while the price of gold and VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose to their highest levels since November.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 52.9 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 20,598.4, the S&P 500 was down 7.27 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 2,346.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 19.45 points, or 0.33 pe rcent, at 5,847.32.

Earnings are likely to be the next catalyst for the market.

The big banks, which have outperformed in a post-election rally since November, are of particular interest as investors fret over valuations amid a lack of clarity on Trump’s ability to deliver on his pro-growth policies of tax and regulatory cuts.

Financials were the worst hit on Wednesday. The S&P 500 financial index tumbled 0.91 percent, setting it up to post the fourth straight day of decline.

“Technically, we are due for a breather and if the earnings season disappoints, it could provide the correction that we need,” said Josh Jalinski, president of Jalinski Advisory Group.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report results on Thursday, which will be the last trading day of the week on Wall Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower.

Utilities, real estate and consumer staples, defensive sectors with slow but predictable growth, rose.

Chipmaker Qualcomm dropped 2.8 per cent to $53.81 after it was asked to refund Canada’s BlackBerry $814.9-million in an arbitration settlement.

Delta Air Lines was up 3.5 per cent at $46.90, boosted by a quarterly profit beat.

Oil futures turned negative on Wednesday, pulling back after eight straight sessions of gains after U.S. crude inventory data suggested that the market was still heavily supplied.

Traders focused on preliminary U.S. production estimates included in the weekly EIA report that suggest domestic output is continuing to climb. The report also showed stockpiles at the U.S. crude hub at Cushing, Oklahoma rose 276,000 barrels in the week.

The data however did show an unexpected drop in overall U.S. crude inventories, which fell in the week by 2.2 million barrels as imports declined by 717,000 barrels a day.

Brent oil gained for an eighth straight session on Wednesday, having recovered nearly all last month’s losses, after Saudi Arabia was said to be pushing its fellow OPEC members and some rivals to prolong supply cuts beyond June.

Brent crude futures were down 17 cents at $56.06 a barrel by 10:43 a.m. EDT (1543 GMT), having touched a one-month high of $56.65.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 13 cents at $53.27 a barrel.

The U.S. data followed more bullish data from OPEC nations, which said they had cut March oil output beyond the measures they had promised.

OPEC countries cut oil output in March by more than they pledged, according to figures the group published in a monthly report, as it sticks to an effort to clear a supply glut that has weighed on prices.

“What they’re losing in market share the U.S. is looking to pick up,” said Oliver Sloup, market analyst at iitrader.com “I don’t think there’s much room above $55.”

Saudi Arabia, de-facto leader of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has told other producers that it wants to extend the coordinated production cut beyond the first half of the year, the Wall Street Journal reported.

“The main question is what OPEC will decide. On the one hand, it seems logical to assume that OPEC will expand the agreement to prevent triggering a large drop in oil prices,” ABN Amro senior energy economist Hans van Cleef said.

“If OPEC decides not to continue its current policy, the market would immediately start to price in a new situation of lingering oversupply. This would again increase the pressure on oil prices.”

OPEC and other producers, including Russia, have pledged to cut output by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017 to rein in oversupply.

Fearing a loss of market share, Saudi Arabia is shielding its most important customers in Asia from the cuts, continuing to supply them with all contractual volumes.

In the United States, production and inventories are surging.

The government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said U.S. 2018 crude outputwould rise to 9.9 million bpd, from 9.22 million bpd this year.

With demand expected to rise by 340,000 bpd in 2018, that would leave increasing amounts of U.S. oil for export or storage.

U.S. crude inventories hit a record 535.5 million barrels this month.

