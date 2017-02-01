Canada’s main stock index slipped on Wednesday as nuclear producer Cameco Corp sunk on news of a scrapped contract and gold miners pulled back ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

The move extended a retreat that saw the index notch its lowest close this year on Tuesday, although gains for insurers helped offset the decline.

Cameco fell 11.9 per cent to $14.60 after Tokyo Electric Power, the operator of Japan’s wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, scrapped a uranium supply contract worth about $1.3-billion.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.83, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,363.13.

Seven of its 10 main sectors were lower.

Goldcorp Inc fell 1.7 per cent to $20.69 and Kinross Gold Corp declined 3.2 per cent to $4.91 as gold retreated ahead of the Fed’s statement, due at 2 p.m. ET.

The U.S. central bank is expected to hold rates steady while signaling it still plans a number of hikes this year.

Higher rates lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets such as gold, while the resulting rise in bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The most influential gainers on the Toronto index included some of its biggest insurers, with Manulife Financial Corp up 0.7 per cent to $25.13.

The energy group was flat after a strong start to the session, as a report showing a large rise in U.S. crude inventories curbed oil price gains on signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

Enerplus Corp rose 2.8 per cent to $11.92, adding to Tuesday’s gains after announcing an increase to its capital budget for 2017.

BCE Inc slipped 0.4 per cent to $58.42. The telecom company’s Bell Media unit said on Tuesday it is reducing its radio and television industry workforce in more than two dozen locations across the country by an unspecified number.

The S&P 500 slipped into the red and the Dow pared gains in late morning trade on Wednesday, led by losses in energy and utilities sectors, ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates.

However, the Nasdaq, which is more technology heavy, was lifted by a 5.6-per-cent rise in Apple after the company’s strong earnings and iPhone sales.

The Fed is expected to keep interest rates unchanged in its first policy meeting after President Donald Trump took office, as the central bank seeks greater clarity on his economic policies.

Investors will parse the Fed’s statement, expected at 2:00 p.m. ET, for any changes following a spate of strong economic data.

“We’re in a very stable market with a lot of cross-currents. Fourth-quarter earnings seem to be okay,” said Chuck Self, chief investment officer at iSectors LLC in Appleton, Wisconsin. “However, political uncertainty is making it hard for investors to have conviction in the market.”

Wall Street has paid close attention to Trump’s comments and decisions, which have caused volatility in the market. His move to restrict travel to the United States unleashed uncertainty and losses on Wall Street in the past few days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 15.21 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 19,879.3, the S&P 500 was down 2.2 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,276.67 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 14.84 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,629.63.

Investors hope quarterly earnings support valuations, especially after a post-election rally pushed Wall Street to record highs.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 7.1 per cent in the latest quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

However, investors are struggling with the question of whether the rally has gone ahead of itself, Self said.

The S&P 500 is trading at 17.6 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with energy’s 0.84-per-cent loss dragging the broader index, followed by utilities.

Dow component Exxon slipped 1 per cent after a string of price target cuts. The oil major had reported results on Tuesday.

While Apple provided the biggest boost to the three indexes, Microsoft fell 1.2 per cent and dragged down the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Oneok Partners jumped 25 per cent to $54 after biggest shareholder Oneok Inc said it would buy the rest of the company for $9.3 billion.

Oil pared gains on Wednesday after weekly U.S. supply data suggested a crude glut may persist, despite signs that Russia and OPEC producers are delivering on promised supply reductions.

Brent crude was up 55 cents at $56.13 a barrel, having risen as high as $56.24. U.S. crude traded up 43 cents at $53.24 a barrel after earlier touching $53.40.

U.S. crude stockpiles for the week ended Friday rose 6.47 million barrels, nearly double the expected increase. The larger-than expected build exacerbated concerns that efforts to cut production globally may not be sufficient to reduce a supply glut.

“It was a very bearish report on several fronts, from the large across-the-board builds in the major categories, and the continued decline in refinery runs,” said John Kilduff, partner at energy hedge fund Again Capital LLC in New York. “Crude oil imports were elevated again, as well, with the Gulf Coast seeing a big increase in crude oil inventories.”

Russia cut production in January by around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to data seen by Reuters. A day earlier, a Reuters survey found high compliance by OPEC with agreed cuts.

“Any hopes of a sustained recovery in price will depend on increasing efforts by OPEC to curb output though the prospect of an upside breakout will be undermined by the budding revival in U.S. crude production,” Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM said.

The cuts by Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries follow last year’s agreement to lower supplies by a combined 1.8 million bpd, to prop up prices that still are half their mid-2014 levels.

A Russian cut of 100,000 bpd would be a third of Moscow’s pledge to reduce its output by 300,000 bpd. However, Russia has said its planned output reduction would be gradual.

OPEC has implemented most of its reduction. A Reuters survey on Tuesday found that OPEC members in January have delivered on about 82 percent of their deal to lower supply by 1.16 million bpd.

“With data now coming out for the first month affected by the OPEC and non-OPEC output cuts, it appears fairly safe to say that compliance with the pledged reduction has been relatively high,” analysts at JBC Energy said in a report.

JBC estimates OPEC delivered on 88 percent of its pledged reduction. Petro-Logistics, a company which tracks OPEC supply, also estimates compliance has been high.

