Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as energy stocks weighed with lower oil prices and as software company Open Text Corp lost ground after its quarterly profit missed expectations.

Those losses offset a sharp gain for Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, up 19.1 per cent to $15.91, after reporting its first quarterly profit in six quarters and raising its earnings outlook.

Home Capital Group also spiked, up 27.1 per cent to $8.68 after the alternative lender announced a plan to sell up to $1.5-billion of its mortgage book.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 104.4 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 15,547.68.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with the heavyweight energy group retreating 1.4 per cent as oil prices buckled on concern about slowing demand and rising U.S. output.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2 per cent to $42.18 and Suncor Energy Inc declined 1.1 per cent to $42.76. Pipeline companies also fell, with Enbridge Inc down 1.1 per cent to $56.36 and TransCanada Corp off 0.8 per cent to $63.94.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 per cent.

Open Text fell 4.7 per cent to $45.40 after the business software maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit after the bell on Monday as it works to integrate Dell-EMC’s enterprise content division, a purchase it completed in January.

The financials group fell 0.7 per cent, with the country’s largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada, down 1.1 per cent at $93.19. Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.6 per cent to $63.72.

Air Canada hit its highest level so far this year, adding to gains since it reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Friday. It was last up 3.2 per cent at $14.53.

The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly declined in March for the second month in a row as there were fewer plans to build apartments in the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia, data from Statistics Canada showed on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq touched record highs for the second straight day on Tuesday following a spate of upbeat corporate earnings, while Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election improved risk appetite.

The VIX, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” hit its lowest level in more than a decade earlier in the day. A lower VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in a month, while gold prices fell, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

However, analysts cautioned against investor complacency, especially after the market’s strong run since Donald Trump’s elections as U.S. president.

“In the short-term, investors can enjoy this run, but they should start to hedge their positions and look for safety,” said Christian Magoon, chief executive at Amplify ETFs in Chicago, Illinois.

“Given world events, common sense would say there should be at least average volatility in daily price movement on the S&P 500. The index seems to be very lethargic.”

The index has not moved more than 0.4 per cent in either direction in the past 11 trading days.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 8.97 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 21,021.25, the S&P 500 was up 2.03 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,401.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 23.57 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 6,126.23.

Five of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, while the typically defensive plays such as utilities and telecom services fell.

Endo International, Office Depot and Marriott also rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Wayfair surged to an all-time high of $62.65 after the online furniture retailer revenue beat analysts’ expectations.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares rose to a near-two year high of 1,556.3 points, Germany’s DAX hit a record high, and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in five weeks before a $24 billion auction of a three-year government debt. German yields rose by 1-2 basis points and the 10-year British gilt yield rose around 4 basis points.

“It’s calm sailing today for stock markets,” ETX Capital senior markets analyst, Neil Wilson, said.

Victory for business-friendly centrist Emmanuel Macron in France and earnings were also supportive for equities, he said, adding: “So far, there is precious little to halt the rotation from bonds to stocks.”

The positive sentiment and rising U.S. Treasury yields also boosted the dollar.

The dollar index rose 0.45 per cent, with the euro down 0.28 per cent to $1.0891.

In commodities, oil market sentiment swung between optimism over statements from major oil-producing countries that supply cuts could be extended into 2018 and lingering concerns over slowing demand and a rise in U.S. crude output.

Copper bounced from the four-month low touched on Monday after data showed a sharp drop on imports into China, the world’s biggest consumer. London copper rose 0.5 per cent to $5,515 a tonne on Tuesday, after falling to as low as $5,462.50 on Monday.

Gold prices touched a nearly eight-week low on Tuesday, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

Spot gold dropped 0.7 per cent to $1,217.38 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.79 per cent to $1,217.40 an ounce.

Copper rose 0.78 per cent to $5,529.00 a tonne.

Asian stocks did not perform as well, with China’s seventh consecutive decline - the longest losing streak for four years - weighing on the region more broadly.

