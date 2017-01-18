Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as energy stocks weighed with a fall in oil prices and uranium producer Cameco Corp. plunged on a negative outlook.

Cameco fell 13.1 per cent to $15.06 after the company said it expected its 2016 adjusted profit to be significantly lower than analysts’ estimates and also said it would cut 120 jobs at three of its uranium mines in 2017.

Cameco’s fall offset broader gains among the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Goldcorp Inc. advanced 2.4 per cent to $20.25 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. rose 1.1 per cent to $16.95, with gold just off an eight-week high and copper steadying after a sharp fall in the prior session.

Oil prices fell on expectations that U.S. producers would boost output, just as OPEC signaled that a global supply-reduction deal will shrink the oil glut this year.

Suncor Energy Inc. slipped 0.7 per cent to $42.44, while Crescent Point Energy Corp. declined 2 per cent to $16.07.

The energy group retreated 1.2 per cent overall.

The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady on Wednesday, as expected, even as it nudged growth forecasts higher, saying the big unknown of what policies U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will enact makes it prudent to wait and see.

The financials group and industrials both fell 0.1 per cent.

At 11:36 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.61 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 15,443.97.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory,

U.S. dollar recovered some ground on Wednesday while stocks posted modest losses, with investors still voicing caution over how U.S. policy will develop under Donald Trump’s presidency days ahead of his inauguration.

Energy stocks fell along with oil futures and U.S. Treasury yields rose on higher inflation ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen.

While Wall Street has been betting on Trump’s promises of lower taxes, lighter regulation and fiscal spending, some investors hit the pause button before he officially takes office on Friday as he has yet to unveil clear policy plans.

“There is a lot of uncertainty hovering over the market, regarding what policies will be implemented,” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 24.29 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 19,802.48, the S&P 500 had lost 0.67 points, or 0.029543 per cent, to 2,267.22 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 1.99 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 5,540.71.

Europe’s FTSEurofirst 300 index of major companies was flat after a choppy session, while banking shares came under pressure as investors chewed over details of regulatory fines on Deutsche Bank.

Investors were also waiting for more fourth-quarter earnings reports before making more bets according to Andy Sullivan, portfolio manager with GL Asset Management UK in London.

“The last few days have been choppier, and for the rally to be sustained, we need to see earnings growth start to come through,” Mr. Sullivan said.

The U.S. was up 0.3 per cent against a basket of major currencies after hitting a nearly six-week low the previous day after Mr. Trump complained that dollar strength as hurting trade relations with China.

“We went a bit far on dollar weakness yesterday, so it’s natural to have a correction once in a while (but) the downward trend is intact,” said UBS currency strategist Daniel Trum in Zurich.

“Markets are finally becoming aware of the potential negative effect of Trump’s policies on the U.S. dollar - at the beginning we had lots of positive sentiment ... but now we see that the focus is shifting more toward potential trade disputes and potential difficulties in Trump implementing his policies.”

Benchmark 10-year notes fell 14/32 in price to yield 2.38 per cent, up from 2.33 per cent late Tuesday. Data showed U.S. consumer prices increased in December as households paid more for gasoline and rental accommodations, leading to the largest year-on-year rise in 2-1/2 years.

Traders in Asia said shares were helped by hopes that the concern about a stronger dollar expressed by the U.S. President-elect at the weekend would benefit emerging markets where companies have borrowed heavily in dollars.

MSCI’s ex-Japan Asia-Pacific shares index rose 0.3 percent, and its intraday high was just shy of last Thursday’s three-month high.

Safe havens for capital have been in demand but Gold fell slightly from its almost two-month high to $1,215.3 per ounce after seven sessions of gains.

Oil prices fell on expectations U.S. producers would boost output, just as OPEC signaled that a global supply-reduction deal will shrink the oil glut this year. Brent futures fell 1.9 per cent to $54.43 per barrel and U.S. crude fell 1.8 per cent to $51.53..

