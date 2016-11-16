Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as the financials and materials groups lost ground, while some losses for energy shares were pared as oil turned higher.

At 11:02 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 55.59 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 14,700.51.

The decline follows the index’s biggest gain on Tuesday since September. It has rallied 13 per cent this year, but has been in a holding pattern since posting a 16-month high at 14,963.60 in October.

Financials pared some recent gains for a second straight day as yields on longer-dated bonds fell. Toronto-Dominion Bank fell 0.5 per cent to $62.10, while the overall financials group was down 0.4 percent.

Higher bond yields improve the net interest margin for banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Yields had climbed since the U.S. election last week as investors bet that President-elect Donald Trump will pursue policies that will trigger higher inflation.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.6 per cent, while industrials fell 0.4 per cent as railroad stocks lost ground.

Energy shares pared some earlier losses as oil turned higher after initially giving back some of the previous day’s sharp gains.

Suncor Energy Inc fell 1.6 per cent to $40.68, while the overall energy group was down 0.4 per cent.

Just three of the index’s 10 main groups rose, with the consumer staples group rising 2 per cent.

Grocery and pharmacy retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, as expenses fell and discounting attracted more shoppers.

Its shares rose 3.9 per cent to $67.32.

The pace of Canadian manufacturing sales slowed in September, while volumes fell, data from Statistics Canada showed, suggesting a softer transition for overall economic growth heading into the final quarter of the year.

The S&P and Dow were lower in late morning trading on Wednesday as financial stocks dropped after a seven-day rally since Mr. Trump’s surprise election win, while a recovery in technology shares boosted the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since Trump’s victory. The Dow had closed higher for seven days, with the last four at record levels.

But they have given back some gains as investors look for more clarity regarding his policies and brace for higher interest rates.

Mr. Trump’s plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending would boost economic activity, while his proposal to impose tariffs on cheap imports would likely drive inflation higher.

That prospect has given rise to expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than anticipated, boosting the dollar index to a 14-year high.

The Fed will hike rates in December barring any major shocks, policymaker James Bullard said. Traders are pricing in a 81 percent chance that the central bank will raise rates next month, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“We’ve seen markets rally sharply since the election and now its time for a very reasonable reassessment of what’s going on. ’Have we gone too far too fast?’ This is a bit of a reality check,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial.

“At this point, a December rate hike is baked in. It would require something pretty exceptional for the Fed not to hike.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 65.88 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 18,857.18.

The S&P 500 was down 5.14 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,175.25.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 9.70 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 5,285.32.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the financial index’s drop of 1.48 per cent leading the decliners.

The sector has gained 10.9 per cent since the election on Nov. 8 - the biggest among the S&P sectors and well above the S&P’s 1.9-per-cent gain as well as the Dow’s 3.2-perc-ent rise.

“Investors should book gains and wait for more evidence that the structural improvement in macro trends and regulations will materialize”, brokerage Baird said of the rally in bank stocks.

JPMorgan’s 2.2-per-cent fall weighed the most on the sector.

The S&P technology index rose 0.59 per cent and led the gainers, helped by a rise in Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet.

Target jumped 7.6 per cent after the retailer reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year forecast.

Oil prices edged higher in volatile trading as the market weighed Russia’s comments about a possible meeting with Saudi Arabia on possible output cuts against a bigger-than-expected U.S. crude storage build.

Brent futures were up 28 cents, or 0.6 pe rcent, at $47.23 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 32 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $46.13 per barrel.

Before the U.S. Energy Information Administration released its petroleum status report, both contracts were down less than 1 percent. That followed a surge of almost 6 percent on Tuesday on news the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would renew efforts to limit production.

EIA said crude stocks increased by a bigger-than-expected 5.3 million barrels, topping analysts’ 1.5 million-barrel build in a Reuters poll.

Russia, meanwhile, said it was ready to support OPEC’s decision on an oil output freeze and sees big chances that the oil producers’ group can agree on the terms of the freeze by Nov. 30, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

The U.S. crude build dampened Tuesday’s rally on news that OPEC members were meeting ahead of an official group gathering on Nov. 30 to build consensus for a deal to limit output.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he will meet with OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo in Caracas on Wednesday to discuss the freeze.

A number of energy ministers from OPEC countries are also likely to meet informally in Doha on Friday to try to build consensus over decisions taken by the full group in September in Algiers, an Algerian energy source said.

Those informal meetings could include energy ministers from Saudi Arabia and Russia. But Iran’s oil minister will not be attending, sending the country’s OPEC governor instead, sources said.

“Key in this regard will be talks between the Saudis and Russia...We see enough cooperation between these two oil power houses to keep a significant amount of OPEC premium embedded in the market,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisory Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

Dutch bank ABN Amro, meanwhile, lowered its oil price forecasts on Wednesday, expecting Brent and U.S. crude to average $50 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

“We estimate the possibility of an actual OPEC production cut as 50-50,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

