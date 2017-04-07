Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as the financials group lost ground, while gold mining shares climbed after escalating geopolitical tensions boosted gold prices.

A disappointing U.S. jobs report added to investors’ nervousness following a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.

Financial shares fell 0.5 per cent as Canada’s 10-year yield hit a four-month low at 1.505 per cent.

Higher bond yields would reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 per cent to $97.23, while Manulife Financial Corp lost 0.9 per cent to $23.18.

Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-biggest lender, said its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire.

BMO’s shares dipped 0.2 percent to $99.76.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 29.41 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,667.77.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower, with energy down 0.2 per cent even as oil prices rose on concerns that the conflict in Syria could spread in the oil-rich region.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.0 per cent to $52.2 a barrel.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.0 per cent to $26.12, while gold futures climbed 1.2 per cent to $1,265.7 an ounce.

Barrick’s near billion-dollar deal with Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd. represents a rich premium for the Canadian miner, while making good on a long-promised plan to forge deep, long-lasting partnerships with China.

Canadian employers added a greater-than-expected 19,400 jobs in March, Statistics Canada said in a report that suggested Canada’s economy has finally turned the corner.

U.S. stocks were little changed in choppy trading on Friday after a U.S. missile strike on Syria sent investors scurrying to safe-havens, while weak jobs data weighed on financial stocks.

U.S. employers added about 98,000 jobs in March, well below economists’ expectation of 180,000. While the job additions were the lowest in 10 months, the Labor Department report was seen as an outlier amid a spate of recent positive economic data.

Financial stocks were hit the most. The S&P 500 financial index was down 0.56 percent, led by banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 14.13 points, or 0.07 percent, at 20,648.82, the S&P 500 was down 2.06 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,355.43 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.30 points, or 0.12 percent, at 5,871.65.

“This morning’s job numbers place another speed bump in front of the equity rally,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at EverBank in St. Louis.

“These payroll numbers and the missile strike in Syria will give investors cause for concern. Any momentum in the markets has now been sucked out.”

The United States fired several missiles late on Thursday at an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched earlier this week.

The news of the attack sent global stocks lower, with the S&P 500 futures index falling as much as 0.5 per cent. But most of the losses were pared back after U.S. officials described the attack as a one-off that would not lead to wider escalation.

Traditionally defensive sectors such as utilities and telecom services were higher. Gold prices hit a five-month high.

Consumer staples, another defensive sector, was lifted by a 1.2-per-cent rise in Wal-Mart after Telsey Advisory upgraded the retailer’s stock to “outperform.”

Shares of Raytheon, which makes the Tomahawk cruise missiles used in the strike was up about 1 per cent.

