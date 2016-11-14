Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as lower gold prices weighed on mining shares, while defensive sectors also declined, offsetting gains for financials as bond yields surged.

The most influential movers on the index included gold companies. Barrick Gold Corp fell 3.4 per cent to $19.38 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd declined 3.5 per cent to $55.20.

'Trump Thump' whacks bond market (Reuters)

Spot gold fell nearly 1 per cent to a five-month low as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields strengthened on expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will boost spending.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 per cent.

Defensive sectors, such as utilities, telecom and consumer staples, which have benefited from a low interest rate environment, also lost ground.

The consumer staples group fell 2 per cent, with Alimentation Couche Tard Inc down 2.7 per cent at $61.70.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 28.94 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 14,523.84.

Five of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 1.4 per cent to $62.51, while Manulife Financial Corp gained 3.0 per cent to $23.10 and the overall financials group was up 0.7 per cent.

Gains for financials came as global bond yields surged, with investors betting that Trump will pursue policies that will trigger higher inflation.

Canada’s 10-year government bond yield touched its highest in 11 months at 1.591 per cent. Just one and a half months ago it hit a record low at 0.904 per cent.

Higher bond yields improve the net interest margin for banks and reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities.

Amaya Inc’s former chief executive, David Baazov, has offered to buy the Canadian online gambling company in a deal valued at about $3.48-billion.

Its shares jumped 16.8 per cent to $21.42.

Gold Fields Ltd said late on Sunday that it had made three successive takeover proposals jointly with Silver Standard Resources Inc for Canadian miner Kirkland Lake Gold Inc, confirming a Reuters report on Friday..

Kirkland Lake’s shares rose 3.6 per cent to $8.33.

Energy stocks firmed 0.3 per cent despite lower oil prices.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 per cent at $42.69 a barrel as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed chances that OPEC will reach a deal to cut output.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones industrial average pared early gains and were little changed on Monday as investors looked for more clarity on President-elect Donald Trump’s policies.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was lower, adding to last week’s losses.

The Dow, which capped off its best week in five years on Friday, hit a another record-high just after the start of trading.

Since Mr. Trump’s triumph last Tuesday, investors have been betting on his campaign promises to simplify regulation in the health and financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.

However, analysts said investors want specific details regarding Trump’s policies and are also awaiting key appointments in his administration.

“In any election cycle, many candidates make a lot of election promises and obviously they can’t deliver for a variety of reasons on all these promises,” said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York.

“Right now during this transition period, there is a lot of pricing in the unknown.”

The financial index rose 1.8 pe rcent, with Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan providing the biggest boost. The index has risen over 8 per cent in the last three sessions.

The risk of faster domestic inflation and wider budget deficits if Trump goes on a spending binge sent yields on U.S. Treasury and other benchmark global bonds higher. The dollar index surged to an 11-month high.

Yields on the U.S. 10-year Treasury notes climbed to their highest since January on Monday at 2.30 percent, while 30-year paper shot above 3 per cent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 4.73 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 18,852.39, the S&P 500 was down 4.31 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 2,160.14 and the Nasdaq Composite index was down 33.28 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 5,203.84.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the technology index’s 2.17-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Apple’s 3.9-per-cent fall weighed the most on all the three indexes.

A host of U.S. Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to make appearances on Monday, including Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker and San Francisco Fed President John Williams.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its December meeting, with traders pricing in an 81 percent chance, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in interest rates.

Oil prices were at around three-month lows as the prospect of another year of oversupply and weak prices overshadowed chances that OPEC would reach a deal to cut output.

Harman International rose 25.2 per cent to $109.80 after Samsung Electronics announced an $8-billion deal to buy the company.

Mentor Graphics surged more than 19 per cent to a record high of $36.55 after Siemens agreed to buy the company in a $4.5-billion deal.

