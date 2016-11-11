Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday as lower commodity prices pressured the shares of energy and mining companies, while financials and industrials also lost ground.

At 11:34 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 237.60 points, or 1.6 per cent, at 14,506.65.

Losses for the index left it below the 14,656.84 level it closed at on Tuesday before the result of the U.S. presidential election.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The energy group fell 2.7 percent as oil prices tumbled. U.S. crude prices were down 2.3 per cent at $43.62 a barrel as the market refocused on a persistent supply overhang that is not expected to abate unless OPEC and other producers cut their output significantly.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd fell 2.3 per cent to $40.78, while TransCanada Corp was down 1.6 per cent to $59.21, paring some of this week’s gains on bets that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump might revive the Keystone XL pipeline.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 4.6 per cent as gold prices fell to their lowest in over three weeks, pressured by a jump this week in bond yields as investors bet that a splurge of U.S. infrastructure spending could stoke inflation.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd fell 4.1 per cent to $60.16 and Barrick Gold Corp declined 1.9 per cent to $20.81, while spot gold fell nearly 2 per cent.

Financials fell 1 per cent and industrials declined 1 per cent. Still, both sectors have posted solid gains since Tuesday.

South Africa’s Gold Fields Ltd and Silver Standard Resources Inc have made three joint, unsolicited bids for Canada’s Kirkland Lake Gold and recently sweetened their offer to about $1.4-billion, three sources familiar with the process said.

Kirkland Lake’s shares jumped after the news and were up 2.4 per cent at $8.04.

A rally sparked by Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the U.S. presidential election, that also powered the Dow to a record high, sputtered on Friday as energy and healthcare stocks came under pressure.

Investors scrambled to adjust their portfolios to benefit from Trump’s plans to simplify regulation in the health and financial sectors and boost spending on infrastructure.

The S&P 500 financial index has gained 7.2 per cent, industrials 4.1 per cent and healthcare 2.9 per cent since the U.S. election on Tuesday, far outperforming other sectors.

The S&P is on track to mark its best week since October 2014, despite the pull back on Friday.

“The market this week has been exceptionally strong and when you see a massive rally like this, it is perfectly normal to see some profit-taking,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive of 50 Park Investments.

“The market has earned the right to pause a little bit to digest that move.”

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with declines in energy and health being the steepest.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 41.78 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 18,766.1.

The S&P 500 was down 11.23 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 2,156.25 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 10.92 points, or 0.21 percent, at 5,197.88.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said on Friday economic growth prospects appear strong enough for a gradual hike in interest rates, but the central bank is monitoring an increase in long-term U.S. government borrowing costs.

U.S. bond markets are closed for Veteran’s Day on Friday. But the 10-year Treasury yield has hit its highest levels in 10 months already this week.

Nvidia shares jumped 24.3 per cent after the graphic chipmaker reported its biggest quarterly revenue growth in more than six years.

Walt Disney rose 2.5 per cent to $97.31 after its executives promised earnings growth for the next two years. Barclays also upgraded the media company’s stock to “equal weight” from “underweight”.

Report Typo/Error