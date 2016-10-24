Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on energy shares and as Restaurant Brands International Inc declined after reporting quarterly earnings.

The owner of Burger King and Tim Hortons reported a second straight quarter of decline in comparable sales at Burger King in the United States and Canada. Restaurant Brands International shares fell 3.3 percent to C$60.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank and TD Ameritrade are buying Scottrade Financial Services for $4 billion in a deal that would combine two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, the companies said. Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank rose 0.5 percent to C$60.30.

The biggest drags on the index included some of the country’s major energy pipeline companies. Enbridge Inc fell 1.3 percent to C$58.00 and TransCanada Corp declined 1.6 percent to C$61.82.

The overall energy group declined 0.4 percent as oil prices fell.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.3 percent to $50.17 a barrel as Iraq said it wanted to be exempt from a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut production.

At 10:56AM EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 48.27 points, or 0.32 percent, to 14,890.77.

Last week, the index rose 2.4 percent, while Friday’s close was the highest in 16 months.

Losses for the index came despite encouraging domestic data. The value of Canadian wholesale trade increased in August for a fifth consecutive month, rising by 0.8 percent on higher sales of agricultural supplies and machinery equipment, Statistics Canada said.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 percent.

Barrick Gold fell 2.4 percent to C$22.03, while spot gold was down 0.3 percent as the U.S. dollar reached a nearly nine-month high against a basket of major currencies.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Among groups that gained ground, heavily weighed financials firmed 0.1 percent, while consumer staples rose 0.5 percent and information technology was up 0.4 percent.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks touched their highest levels in two weeks as a flurry of deal activity and strong quarterly earnings boosted investor confidence.

AT&T was down 1.2 percent at $37.03 after the telecommunications company said it would buy Time Warner Inc for $85.4 billion. If approved by regulators, this would be the biggest deal in the world this year. Time Warner Inc was down 1.8 percent at $87.84.

Investors are also parsing quarterly earnings reports from companies. More than a third of the S&P 500 components are scheduled to report earnings this week, including heavyweights such as Apple and Boeing.

“M&A activity is generally seen as a bullish trend for the market,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“It’s also been a pretty good quarter for earnings so far and we might finally see the end of earnings recession. If you look at the companies that have reported so far, most of them have outperformed the long-term average in profit and revenue.”

Third-quarter earnings are expected to increase 1.1 percent after four consecutive quarters of contraction, according to Thomson Reuters data. Of the 120 S&P companies that have reported earnings, 77.5 percent have beat analyst expectations, above the long-term average of 63.5 percent.

At 10:56 a.m. ET (1456 GMT), the Dow Jones industrial average was up 85.19 points, or 0.47 percent, at 18,230.9, the S&P 500 was up 10.32 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,151.48 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 46.63 points, or 0.89 percent, at 5,304.04.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technology index’s 0.87 percent rise leading the advancers.

The dollar index was little changed at 98.72 against a basket of major currencies, after touching its highest level since early February, last week. A strong dollar could dent the earnings of large multinationals.

Genworth Financial was down 9.9 percent at $4.69 after little-known China Oceanwide Holdings Group pledged $3.8 billion in a deal to take control of the U.S. insurer.

TD Ameritrade fell 2.4 percent to $36.20 after it said it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services in a deal valued at $4 billion.

B/E Aerospace jumped 15.4 percent to $58.43 after aircraft component maker Rockwell Collins said it would buy the company in a deal valued at $6.4 billion plus the assumption of $1.9 billion in debt. Rockwell was down 5.7 percent at $79.64.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,893 to 920. On the Nasdaq, 1,808 issues rose and 768 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 17 new 52-week highs and two new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 92 new highs and 25 new lows.

