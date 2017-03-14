Canada’s main stock index lost ground on Tuesday as falling oil prices weighed on the country’s substantial oil and gas sector and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. stock plunged on the exit of an activist investor.

The energy group retreated 2.9 per cent as oil prices fell to three-month lows after OPEC reported that crude inventories in developed countries had risen above the five-year average in January despite production cuts by some of the world’s largest exporters.

The most influential movers on the index included some of its biggest energy companies with Suncor Energy down 1.4 per cent at $39.87 and Canadian Natural Resources losing 1.7 per cent to $42.

Valeant slumped 11.7 per cent to $14.31 after billionaire investor William Ackman walked away from the struggling drug company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months, taking a loss of more than $3-billion.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 81.20 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 15,463.62.

All of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with four decliners for every advancing stock.

Hudson’s Bay Co was down 2.1 per cent to $11.65 amid reports it is in talks to buy U.S. luxury fashion retailer Neiman Marcus Group LLC, turning its focus away from Macy’s Inc.

Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc. fell 4.9 per cent to $58.78 after reporting earnings that missed analyst estimates.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent while industrials fell 0.7 per cent.

Gold prices were steady, while copper prices declined 0.9 per cent to $5,743 a tonne.

Canadian home prices rose in February as prices continued to climb in the hot Toronto market, data showed on Tuesday in a report that was unlikely to alleviate concerns from some quarters that the city is facing a real estate bubble.

Oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, weighing down energy shares in the wake of a report of rising crude stocks, while the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of an expected Federal Reserve decision to raise interest rates.

Oil prices slid to three-month lows after OPEC reported a rise in global crude stocks and a surprise jump in production from its biggest member, Saudi Arabia, despite output curbs by the group.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.8 per cent to $47.53 a barrel, touching their lowest point since Nov 30. Benchmark Brent crude fell 1.4 percent to $50.63 a barrel.

The decline in oil prices “affects the energy stocks, which affects the overall U.S. market,” said Peter Tuz, president of Chase Investment Counsel in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“But it also calls into concern growth worldwide somewhat, and that affects markets obviously, and I think you’re seeing a bit of that today.”

MSCI’s all-country world stock index fell 0.4 percent.

On Wall Street, equity indexes opened lower, with the energy sector the worst performing group, falling 1.5 per cent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.83 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 20,819.65, the S&P 500 lost 11.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 2,361.52 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 34.86 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 5,840.93.

The U.S. Federal Reserve said it would hold a policy meeting as planned on Tuesday and Wednesday, even as a snowstorm hit Washington.

With the central bank widely expected to raise rates, the focus is on the pace of future hikes.

“The big question is ‘does the Fed become even more hawkish and point towards the possibility of more than three rate hikes?’,” said Constantin Bolz, head of currency strategy at UBS Wealth Management in Zurich.

Investors also are assessing the potential outcome and impact of a gathering of G20 finance chiefs, U.S. President Donald Trump’s first budget and a tense election in the Netherlands.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index shed 0.4 per cent, as banking and energy shares fell.

The dollar rose 0.2 per cent against a basket of key currencies, bolstered by the Fed’s expected interest rate increase and by political risks in Europe amid Dutch and French elections that have pressured European currencies.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent on caution ahead of the Dutch vote.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower, with long-dated and benchmark yields retreating from three-month highs touched overnight as traders neutralized bets ahead of the Fed’s decision.

Prices on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose 4/32 to yield 2.593 per cent, from 2.607 per cent late on Monday.

