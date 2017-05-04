Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trading on Thursday as the country’s heavyweight energy and mining sectors lost ground amid a drop in commodity prices and as investors digested a string of corporate earnings.

Oil prices fell to the lowest since a November OPEC deal, while gold hit a six-week low and copper extended losses after its biggest one-day drop in 20 months.

Canada’s energy group, which accounts for more than a fifth of the index’s weight, retreated 2.9 per cent.

Its materials sector, another major weight which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2.6 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources, the country’s largest independent petroleum producer, fell 3.9 per cent to $41.56 after reporting a first-quarter profit, compared with a loss a year earlier.

TransCanada Corp fell 1.8 per cent to $62.84 after saying it would sell stakes in two pipelines for $765-million.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd lost 6.2 per cent to $25.00 after Deutsche Bank lowered its price target in the stock, while Hudbay Minerals fell 11.6 per cent to $6.92 after reporting an unexpected quarterly loss.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 132.69 points, or 0.85 per cent, at 15,410.45.

Manulife Financial Corp rose 1.4 per cent to $24.47 after Canada’s biggest life insurer reported first-quarter earnings that exceeded expectations with strong sales in Asia.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce fell 1.1 per cent to $107.90 after it raised its offer for PrivateBancorp .

Home Capital Group Inc fell 5 per cent to $6.50 after the DBRS ratings agency downgraded the stock, following two downgrades last month, as it reviewed the alternative mortgage lender’s ongoing viability.

The overall financials group fell 0.3 per cent.

Empire Company Ltd, parent of Sobeys grocery chain, was up 3.1 per cent at $21.06 after announcing a restructuring plan it says would deliver $500-million of savings a year by 2020.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as a decline in energy and technology stocks erased some of the early gains following the Federal Reserve’s upbeat comments about the economy.

Energy stocks were dragged lower as crude oil prices dropped on concerns over rising global supply.

The energy sector fell 1.48 per cent, leading the losers among the 11 major S&P 500 sectors, with Exxon, Chevron and Occidental Petroleum weighing the most.

Chesapeake Energy fell 7.4 per cent after reporting a bigger-than-expected fall in production.

The technology sector was influenced by declines in Apple and Facebook.

Facebook’s 1-per-cent fall weighed on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq after the company’s outlook on advertising growth and expenses spooked investors.

Apple was down 0.5 pe rcent, and was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

At the other end of the spectrum were financials, which gained 0.61 per cent after the Fed’s hawkish tone indicated the central bank could raise interest rates in June.

The Fed downplayed recent weak economic data and emphasized the strength of the labor market. It added that consumer spending continued to be solid, business investment had firmed and inflation has been “running close” to its target.

“I think the Fed’s diagnosis of what happened in the first quarter was basically correct,” said David Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management in Washington.

“The economic data waxes and wanes and there’s clearly a seasonal adjustment in the first quarter from which we see a bounce back.”

Futures traders are now pricing in a 72-per-cent chance of June rate hike, up from 63 per cent before the Fed’s statement on Wednesday, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 32.83 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 20,925.07.

The S&P 500 was down 0.57 points, or 0.023868 per cent, at 2,387.56 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.11 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 6,068.45.

Caterpillar’s 2.3-per-cent drop weighed the most on the Dow.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies have generally come in above expectations, pushing the benchmark index to within 1 per cent of its all-time high.

First-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have increased 14.2 per cent, its strongest growth since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Tesla was down 4.6 per cent to $296.64 after the electric-car maker posted a bigger-than-expected loss.

Viacom fell 4.1 per cent to $37.65 on a softening advertisement market and news that Charter Communications has re-tiered five of Viacom’s flagship networks.

Regeneron rose 5.1 per cent to $428.03 after the biotech company’s revenue edged past analysts’ estimates.

