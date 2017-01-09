Canada’s main stock index fell in morning trading on Monday, led by a retreat among energy stocks as oil prices lost ground, while financial, consumer, telecom and industrial stocks also weighed.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 53.69 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 15,441.63.

Among the most influential movers on the index were some of its biggest oil and gas producers and major financial stocks.

The energy group retreated 1.8 per cent, while financials slipped 0.4 percent.

Suncor Energy Inc. lost 1 per cent to $43.65, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. fell 2.3 per cent to $42.13 as oil prices fell more than 2 per cent.

Signs of growing U.S. production outweighed optimism that many other oil producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies to bolster the market.

Seven Generations Energy fell 7 per cent to $27.68 after reporting lower-than-expected production in the fourth quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.5 per cent to $92.27, and Manulife Financial Corp. was down 1 per cent at $24.10.

Gold miners were among the biggest gainers, as bullion prices firmed. Barrick Gold Corp. added 1.3 per cent to $22.66, and Yamana Gold Inc. was up 2.8 per cent at $4.19.

Quebecor Inc. rose 2.7 per cent to $38.40 after RBC upgraded the telecom, cable and media company’s stock to a “top pick.”

RBC also raised its view on exchange operator TMX Group Ltd., while downgrading telecom companies Rogers Communications Inc. and BCE Inc. as well as mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc..

TMX advanced 2.9 per cent to $75.20, Rogers declined 1.2 per cent to $51.56, BCE lost 1.2 per cent to $57.88, and Home Capital shed 5.3 per cent to $29.62.

Canadian companies are more optimistic about future sales as demand picks up, and they plan to boost investment and hiring to keep pace, but businesses are uncertain about U.S. protectionism, and signs of substantial labor market slack exist, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.

Declines in bank and energy companies weighed on Wall Street on Monday, distancing the Dow from the 20,000 mark, while gains in technology stocks pushed the Nasdaq to a record intraday high.

Two-thirds of the 30 Dow components were lower, with Goldman Sachs’s 0.7-per-cent decline weighing the most. P&G and Coca-Cola dropped 0.9 per cent after Goldman downgraded both the consumer staple stocks.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the energy sector’s 1.3 percent drop. Oil prices fell 2.5 percent on concerns that rising U.S. output could dampen the impact of a recent deal among major producers to limit output.

The declines meant the Dow stayed shy of the psychologically significant 20,000 mark. It came tantalizingly close on Friday, hitting a record of 19,999.63, as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also touched records after a late pop in tech stocks.

“Our view about the Dow (hitting) 20,000 is not a matter of if, but a matter of when,” said Matt Jones, U.S. head of equity strategy at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 26.53 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 19,937.27.

The S&P 500 was down 2.48 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,274.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 10.27 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,531.32. The Nasdaq hit a high of 5,538.295.

The tech sector was the top gainer. Apple, which is celebrating the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, was up 1.1 per cent at $119.14, after hitting a 13-month high of $119.30.

“As we move into the next couple of weeks, the focus will move towards the micro and to specific company earnings and expectation going forward,” Mr. Jones said.

The first peek into how companies fared will be provided later this week by big U.S. banks. S&P 500 companies overall are expected to post a 6.1-per-cent increase in profit in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A string of multi-billion dollar healthcare deals boost the sector on Monday.

Ariad Pharma surged nearly 73 per cent on a $5.20-billion buyout deal with Japan’s Takeda. Pet hospital operator VCA jumped 28 per cent after Mars Inc said it would buy the company for $7.7-billion.

Surgical Care Affiliates jumped 16 per cent on a deal to be bought by UnitedHealth for about $2.30-billion. Dow component UnitedHealth dipped 0.6 per cent.

Acuity Brands fell 12.3 per cent to $207.51 after the lighting solutions provider gave a disappointing sales forecast.

Oil prices were down 2.5 per cent on Monday as signs that growing U.S. production and record Iraqi exports raised concerns that additional output would weigh on the market, effectively undermining efforts by OPEC to curb supplies.

U.S. crude futures were trading at $52.66 barrel, down $1.33. Brent futures were down $1.40 a barrel at $55.70 a barrel.

In Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, oil exports from the southern Basra ports reached a record high of 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd) in December, the oil ministry said.

While the nation’s oil ministry underscored that the high levels from the south would not affect the country’s decision to lower production in January to comply with the OPEC agreement, some remained concerned that cuts - which would have to come from the north - would be feasible.

“We have compliance with the Gulf countries, but the rest of the slate is looking a bit shaky,” said Robert Yawger, director of the futures division at Mizuho Securities USA.

“With the big numbers coming out of the southern port of Basra for December...it’s implying that Iraq may be the first big crack in the wall of the OPEC agreement,” he added.

Sources also told Reuters that Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) had given three buyers in Asia and Europe full supply allocations for February.

The lower optimism comes despite Russia, one of the world’s largest crude producers, appearing to stick with the agreement to cut. Russian energy market sources told Reuters the country’s output had fallen by 100,000 bpd in the first week of the month.

Last week, U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 10th week in a row to 529, Baker Hughes data showed, extending a recovery in activity into an eighth month.

Analysts at Barclays said they expected the U.S. rig count to rise to 850-875 by the end of the year.

Dealers add that the additional rigs and recent uptick in hedging activity to protect future output for 2018 and beyond could put more pressure into the market.

“We see the optimism surrounding OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts being counterbalanced by fears of higher U.S. crude production as the higher rig count of last Friday still weighs,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

