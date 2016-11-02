Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for mining stocks as gold rose on U.S. election uncertainty.

The most influential movers on the index included some of its major energy pipeline companies. TransCanada Corp. fell 4.7 per cent to $57.72 and Enbridge Inc. declined 2.9 per cent to $55.79, while the overall energy group fell 1.6 per cent.

Oil prices tumbled 3 per cent on Wednesday after a record weekly build in U.S. crude stocks added to worries of all-time highs in OPEC production that suggested little could be done to rein in a global glut.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. fell 7.6 per cent to $29.80. The drugmaker said it is in talks with third parties to sell its Salix stomach-drug business and other assets.

The heavyweight financials sector fell 0.6 per cent, while information technology declined 0.7 per cent.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 90.85 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 14,687.47.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent.

Goldcorp Inc. rose 3.2 per cent to $21.46, while Barrick Gold Corp. climbed 1.6 per cent to $25.062.

Gold rose 1.2 per cent to reach a four-week high above $1,300 an ounce as uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election on Nov. 8 burnished the appeal of precious metals as a haven from risk.

Markets also awaited direction on the timing of a U.S. interest rate hike from a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision due later on Wednesday.

Canadian uranium producer Cameco Corp. reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, largely helped by a jump in uranium sales volumes. Its shares jumped 5.8 per cent to $10.53.

Global equity prices and the dollar slid for the second straight day on Wednesday, while safe-haven assets such as gold rallied as investors were rattled by signs the U.S. presidential race was tightening just days before the vote.

Uncertainty about the outcome of the election pushed U.S. Treasury yields to their lowest in a week, while crude oil extended losses after U.S. government data showed a much bigger-than-expected build in inventories.

Investors were beginning to rethink their long-held bets of a Nov. 8 victory for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton amid signs her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap, deepening the recent decline across major stock markets.

Weakness on Wall Street, on the heels of falling Asian and European stocks, sent MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index down 0.42 per cent.

While Ms. Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Mr. Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2 percentage points.

“As the polls change, the market is growing more nervous and is beginning to price in a Trump presidency,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“While Clinton represents a status quo, there is little clarity on what kind of impact Trump’s policies will have on trade and foreign policy,” Bakhos said.

A Reuters equity market poll last month showed a majority of forecasters predicted that U.S. stocks would perform better under a Clinton presidency than a Trump administration.

Meanwhile, U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, below economists’ expectations, a report by a payrolls processor showed.

The U.S. Federal Reserve resumed its two-day policy meeting and was expected to keep interest rates unchanged while setting the stage for a hike in December.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 27.09 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 18,010.01, the S&P 500 lost 7 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 2,104.72 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.77 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 5,137.81.

MSCI’s international emerging markets share price index touched a three-week low. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 1.1 per cent at 1,309.99.

The U.S. dollar fell against the euro, yen, Swiss franc and sterling on continued nervousness about the outcome of the election.

“People are pricing in higher odds of a Trump victory,” said Win Thin, global head of emerging market currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, fell about 0.5 per cent to 97.226, its lowest since Oct. 11.

Demand for safe-haven bonds sent U.S. Treasury yields to a 1-week low of 1.79 per cent in overnight trading.

Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 4/32 in price to yield 1.81 per cent, down from 1.82 per cent late Tuesday.

The U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude inventories rose by 14.4 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 28, versus analysts’ expectations for a build of 1.0 million barrels. It was the biggest ever rise in U.S. crude stocks in a week, overwriting a 2012 record.

“This is very, very, very bearish. Nothing else in the report matters,” said James L. Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics in London, Arkansas.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $1.55, or 3.3 per cent, to $45.12 a barrel.

Brent was down $1.50 cents, or 1.5 per cent, at $46.64.

Both benchmarks were at their lowest since Sept. 28.

Crude prices have swung in recent weeks, with Brent hitting one-year highs of $53.73 and WTI 15-month peaks of $51.93 on OPEC plans to cut output before retreating as some members of the producer group resisted the move.

OPEC output likely reached another record high in October at 33.82 million barrels per day from a revised 33.69 million bpd in September, a Reuters survey on Monday showed, ahead of the Nov. 30 meeting where the group hopes to finalize cuts.

