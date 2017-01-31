Canada’s main stock index fell to a one-month low on Tuesday as heavyweight financial shares lost ground, while gold mining stocks rose as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.

Global stocks were pressured by widespread protests against U.S. President Donald Trump’s stringent curbs on travel to the United States.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite fell 51.19 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 15,353.93 at 11:07 a.m. in Toronto. It touched its lowest since Dec. 30 at 15,317.93.

For the month, it was still on track to rise 0.2 per cent.

Financials fell 0.9 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada down nearly 1 per cent at $93.14.

The sector has benefited recently from a move higher in bond yields that reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

But bond yields eased after U.S. consumer confidence fell in January and as investors awaited an interest rate decision on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Imperial Oil Ltd, majority owned by Exxon Mobil Corp, reported a sharp rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by a gain from the sale of its service stations.

Still, its shares fell 0.4 per cent and the overall energy group dipped 0.1 per cent even as oil prices rose.

On Monday, the energy group hit its lowest in more than two months. It got a boost last week from revived prospects for the Keystone XL pipeline, but investors have been worried about a potential U.S. border adjustment tax.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower. Industrials fell 0.7 per cent as railroad stocks declined and the consumer staples group declined 0.9 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent as copper climbed on concern over potential supply disruptions in Chile and a weakening U.S. dollar and gold rallied to its highest in nearly a week on safe-haven demand.

The U.S. dollar headed for its worst start to a year in over a decade on Tuesday, while stocks cemented their biggest losses in six weeks as U.S. President Donald Trump added uncertainty to the market following stringent curbs on travel to the United States.

Comments from Mr. Trump’s top trade adviser, Peter Navarro, that Germany was using a “grossly undervalued” euro to gain advantage over the U.S. knocked the dollar in early North American trading.

Mr. Trump followed up on those comments in a meeting with the chief executives of several top drugmakers, during which he said drug companies had outsourced production because of currency devaluation by other countries.

That dragged the greenback even lower. It fell nearly 1.5 per cent against the yen, and the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six rival currencies, dropped to its lowest since Dec. 8.

Investors’ hopes for a fiscal boost to the world’s largest economy under Mr. Trump have been tempered by controversial and protectionist policies that have seen him suspend travel to the United States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Mr. Trump also announced he was firing acting Attorney General Sally Yates for her refusal to defend his travel restrictions on Muslim nations and refugees. She was promptly relieved of her duties for what was termed a “betrayal” by the White House.

Wall Street, already lower on weak earnings reports from a slate of companies, sunk further after Mr. Trump’s meeting in which he called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost their U.S. production and lower their prices.

“You’ve got a very busy week for earnings, economic data and central bank meetings,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“So when you add all this political uncertainty, that leads investors to sell stocks first and ask questions later, especially after a historic run.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 154.9 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 19,816.23, the S&P 500 lost 11.27 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 2,269.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.34 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 5,585.38.

Nine of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower, with technology and consumer discretionary stocks weighing the broader index the most.

The S&P 500 healthcare sector, however, was last up 0.8 per cent.

MSCI’s gauge of the world’s top 46 stock markets slipped 0.15 per cent Tuesday, after suffering its largest loss in a month and a half on Monday.

European bourses also fell, dropping 0.3 per cent, after big losses on Monday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dropped 1.7 per cent, its biggest fall in almost three months.

Supported by signs of accelerating momentum in the global economy, most stock markets remained up on the month overall. MSCI’s ex-Japan Asian shares index was up 6.1 per cent this month while its index of world markets was up 2.6 per cent.

Benchmark German government bond yields edged higher as the euro zone posted better-than-expected inflation and growth data.

U.S. Treasury yields fell in the wake of Mr. Trump’s comments and following U.S. consumer confidence and manufacturing data that missed expectations.

The dollar suffered broad losses, falling to its lowest against the yen since Nov. 30 and its lowest against the euro since Dec. 8.

Gold reached its highest level in a week on Tuesday as unnerved investors bought bullion after the dollar was hit by Mr. Trump’s comments on currency devaluation by other countries.

Spot gold climbed 1.6 per cent to $1,214.19 an ounce, its highest since Jan. 24, while U.S. gold futures gained 1.7 per cent to $1,213.

“Clearly Trump remains the main driver for gold. He has really turned from being a bit of a foe of gold to a friend with the uncertainty of his policies,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, said.

“We’re not getting any news on fiscal spending and tax cuts. Instead, we’re hearing about protectionism and a tough stance on immigration. That’s unnerving the market.”

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after news OPEC oil production has fallen sharply this month, pointing to a strong start by the exporter group in implementing its first supply cut deal in eight years.A Reuters survey showed on Tuesday crude oil supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets averaged 30.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, versus 31.17 million in December.

Overall, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries achieved 82 percent compliance with its promised production cuts, well above most market forecasts.

Compliance comfortably exceeds the initial 60 percent achieved when a similar deal was implemented in 2009, and the survey adds to indications that adherence so far has been high.

“This is very high, a good number,” an OPEC source said of the January compliance estimate.

Brent crude oil was up 50 cents a barrel at $55.73. U.S. light crude was up 60 cents at $53.23.

Both benchmarks have traded within fairly narrow ranges over the last two months, since OPEC and other big exporters agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million bpd in an attempt to clear a global glut.

After an initial price rise on hopes that markets would rebalance quickly, Brent and U.S. crude futures have both been held back by evidence of higher U.S. oil drilling and forecasts of a rebound in shale production.

U.S. shale output is slowly increasing, helping keep a lid on prices. Brent has been close to $55 a barrel and U.S. crude not far from $52.50 for most of January.

“OPEC adherence to production targets has been strong,” said U.S. investment bank Jefferies, but added that U.S. drilling “activity levels are already picking up”.

Following months of increased drilling, U.S. oil production has risen by 6.3 per cent since July last year to almost 9 million bpd, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Goldman Sachs estimates that year-on-year U.S. oil “production will rise by 290,000 bpd in 2017” if a backlog on rigs that are still to become operational is accounted for.

The differing outlook between global oil markets and the U.S. market has focused attention on the spread between Brent and U.S. crude oil futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate or WTI.

