Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as railroad, energy and financial names lost ground, offsetting gains for the materials group as base and precious metals prices rose.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.42 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,028.24.

Last week, the index advanced 1.4 per cent, extending its rally since the U.S. election.

The most influential movers on the index included railroad stocks, with Canadian National Railway Co falling 0.9 per cent to $89.37, and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd declining 1.3 per cent to $199.33.

The energy group fell 0.8 per cent amid volatility in crude oil ahead of a meeting this week of major oil producers.

Financials fell 0.4 per cent as bond yields declined and investors awaited fourth-quarter results this week from some of Canada’s major banks.

Sun Life Financial Inc fell 1.1 per cent to $52.48, while Bank of Nova Scotia was down 0.2 per cent at $72.75.

The recent surge in bond yields had supported the financial sector. Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

Just two of the index’s 10 main groups rose.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp gaining 1.2 per cent to $20.25 and Teck Resources Ltd climbing 1.6 per cent to $35.41.

Zinc soared to a nine-year high and lead hit a five-year peak as reports of more infrastructure investment in China and signs of strong property investment in the world’s top metals user sparked heavy buying.

Copper prices advanced 1.1 per cent to $5,942 a tonne, while gold futures rose 0.9 per cent to $1,189.2 an ounce.

U.S. stocks were lower in late morning trading on Monday, weighed down by financial and consumer discretionary stocks, as some investors cashed in following a record-setting week.

The three major U.S. indexes closed higher for the third week in a row on Friday, with the S&P 500 notching its seventh record close since Nov. 8.

Oil prices bounced back in volatile trading after falling as much as 2 per cent as the market reacted to the shaky prospect of major producers being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks have soared since Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election as investors expect his plans to boost infrastructure spending, cut corporate taxes and reduce regulation to benefit the economy.

The S&P 500 has jumped 3.4 per cent since Nov. 8, while the small-cap Russell 2000 has soared 11.9 per cent.

“U.S. stocks have soared since the election. At this point, it would be perfectly normal to see the market pull back a bit to digest the very strong move,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive at 50 Park Investments.

“Technically, the market is very overbought and just about everyone out there, including the strongest bulls, want to see a nice orderly consolidation.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.53 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 19,086.61.

The S&P 500 was down 7.65 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,205.7, while the Nasdaq Composite index was down 14.64 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 5,384.28.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the consumer discretionary index leading the decliners with a 0.81-per-cent fall.

Amazon was down 1.8 per cent at $766.68 after Citigroup reduced its price target on the stock. The stock was the biggest drag on the Nasdaq and the S&P.

Cognizant Technology Solutions rose 8.1 per cent to $57.56 after activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake of more than 4 per cent in the company.

The financial index also fell 0.89 per cent.

Time Inc jumped 16 per cent to $16.01 after the New York Post reported that the publisher had rejected a takeover bid from billionaire investor Edgar Bronfman Jr.

Oil prices gained more than 2 per cent on Monday in volatile trading after falling as much as 2 percent, recouping losses as the market reacted to the shaky prospect of major producers being able to agree output cuts at a meeting on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 99 cents to $47.05 a barrel, a 2.2-per-cent gain. Brent crude rose 98 cents to $48.22 a barrel, a 2.1-per-cent gain.

Trading turned choppy after prices tumbled more than 3 percent on Friday as doubts grew over whether the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would reach agreement to help curb a global supply overhang that has more than halved prices since 2014.

Market watchers expected prices to remain volatile until OPEC’s Wednesday meeting offers the market a definitive answer as to whether OPEC and non-OPEC producers can agree cuts.

“Through Wednesday, trade will be very headline-driven,” said Tony Headrick of CHS Hedging. “Comments coming out of pre-meetings, particularly from Iraq this morning, are really a driver today.”

On Sunday, Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the oil market would balance itself in 2017 even if producers did not intervene, and that keeping output at current levels could therefore be justified.

The statement stoked simmering disagreement between OPEC and non-OPEC crude exporters such as Russia over who should cut production by how much.

By Monday, OPEC was scrambling to rescue the deal, with analysts warning of a sharp price correction if they fail, and prices spiked as Iraq’s oil minister said the country would cooperate with the group to reach an agreement “acceptable to all.”

A meeting scheduled for Monday between OPEC and non-OPEC producers was called off after Saudi Arabia declined to attend, while concerns over the feasibility of a deal pushed the crude oil volatility index close to a nine-month high.

Others warned that even if some form of an output restriction is announced after producers meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the details matter greatly.

“Do not take an announcement of a headline cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) at face value. It could still imply an OPEC production level considerably in excess of 33 million bpd, depending on developments in Libya and Nigeria and the speed and rigor of compliance,” David Hufton, managing director of brokerage PVM Oil Associates Ltd said in a note.

Even if a cut is agreed, oversupply may not end soon.

The U.S. oil rig count rose by three last week, and Goldman Sachs said that “since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers have added 158 oil rigs (+50 per cent) in the U.S.”.

