Canada’s main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by retreats among heavyweight bank and materials shares as oil prices slid and solid U.S. jobs data added to the case for a Federal Reserve interest rate hike next month.

At 11:213 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.41 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 14,549.091.

Global markets: small concerns, big worries (Reuters)

The energy group fell 0.1 percent, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. down 1.5 per cent to $40.32. The oil sands producer was set to become the first to restart a deferred major project since the global oil price slump began in 2014.

Oil futures were on course for their sixth straight day of falls on Friday as signs of tensions resurfaced between Saudi Arabia and Iran that could scupper a key supply cut pact while a surge in U.S. crude inventories and muted demand continued to weigh.

The most influential weights also included several big banks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.7 per cent to $59.95 and Royal Bank of Canada off 0.5 per cent to $82.34.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory, with two falling stocks for every gainer. The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent.

The Canadian economy unexpectedly added tens of thousands of jobs for a second straight month in October, and although the increase was due to new part-time positions, analysts said it might trim the chance of an interest rate cut.

Meanwhile U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve.

Sierra Wireless Inc. jumped 11.9 per cent to $18.78 and Secure Energy Services Inc. gained 12 per cent to $8.84 after each reported quarterly earnings.

Materials stocks werre down 1.1 per cent.

Global equity markets slipped amid investor concerns about the outcome of the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 8, while oil prices remained weak on concerns about surging inventories and whether OPEC members will adhere to planned production limits.

Weaker oil prices raised concerns about low inflation, sending U.S. Treasury prices higher, while election-related worries sent the dollar down against the safe-haven Swiss franc.

A dismal outing for key Asian and European share indexes weighed down the MSCI’s 47-country “All World” index , which was down 0.28 percent. The index hit a 4-month low, but found some support from Wall Street.

U.S. stocks treaded water in choppy trade as uncertainty about the outcome of the election on Tuesday continued to weigh on investor sentiment and data showing a strong pace of hiring in October had little impact on the market.

U.S. employers maintained a strong pace of hiring in October and boosted wages for workers, which could effectively seal the case for a December interest rate increase from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“It’s pretty strong, but it is not going to knock the election news off the headlines nor off the top of investors’ minds,” Sean Lynch, co-head of Global Equity Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in Omaha, Nebraska.

“A good data point confirms our view that they will raise rates in December and now investors go back to focusing on the election next week and go from there.”

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 11.92 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 17,942.59, the S&P 500 gained 4.41 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,093.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.71 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 5,070.11.

Investors have been unnerved by signs the U.S. presidential race between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump is tightening; Ms. Clinton had until recently been thought to have a clear lead.

The latest Reuters/Ipsos polling showed Clinton, seen as the status quo candidate by markets, maintaining a narrow lead over Mr. Trump.

However, several swing states that the Republican challenger must win have shifted from favoring Ms. Clinton to toss-ups, offering Mr. Trump a possible route to victory.

European shares fell, weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.78 per cent at 1,296.44.

U.S. Treasury prices gained as the lower oil prices raised concerns about low inflation, and as uncertainty about the election enhanced the appeal of lower risk assets.

Benchmark 10-year notes were up 7/32 in price to yield 1.79 per cent, after rising as high as 1.83 per cent on the employment data.

Meanwhile, a solid U.S. jobs report that supported expectations for a December Federal Reserve interest rate hike failed to soothe nerves ahead of the election and the U.S. dollar slipped against the safe-haven Swiss franc.

The dollar was down 0.26 per cent against the Swiss franc at 0.9713 franc, not far from a one-month low of 0.9691 touched Thursday.

Gold steadied, heading for its biggest weekly rise since mid-September as jitters over the election offset the solid payrolls report.

Spot gold prices were little changed at $1,302.16 an ounce.

Brent crude futures were at $45.23 per barrel, down $1.12 from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 95 cents at $43.71 a barrel.

At a meeting of OPEC experts last week, Riyadh threatened to raise oil output steeply to bring prices down if Tehran refused to limit its production, a source from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said.

The meeting was intended to work out the details of cuts ahead of the next OPEC meeting on Nov. 30 following a decision to reduce output in Algiers to 32.50-33.0 million barrels per day in order to boost prices.

The dips put crude on the longest losing run since June and, before that, since January, with Brent shedding almost 14 per cent since its recent peak in mid-October.

“There has been a very strong retreat and technically, prices are starting to reach oversold levels,” Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix said.

Analysts said markets were also weighed down by traders pulling out money from futures ahead of the U.S. presidential election, which is seen as a risk to markets.

Global share prices fell to their lowest since early July on Friday on uncertainty over the election outcome.

Beyond election concerns, traders said fundamentals were weak, with U.S. crude stocks surging, demand growth low, and doubts that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producer Russia can agree on a meaningful output cut this month.

North Sea crude exports are also set to rise significantly in December, adding to a surplus of light, sweet grades in the market. The sudden outage of some 200,000 barrels per day of alternative light Nigerian crude on Wednesday garnered only mild attention.

While oil production remains near records and inventories are high, British bank Barclays said demand growth was timid.

Demand growth over July-September was less than a third that of the year-ago quarter, Barclays said in a note, estimating last quarter’s growth below 1 million barrels per day (bpd).

The consumption rise for the last quarter will not be much higher, before averaging 1.3 million bpd in 2017, it added.

In the United States, crude oil stockpiles soared more than 14 million barrels last week, the largest build on record, highlighting that a global fuel supply overhang is far from over.

Also in the United States, the Colonial Pipeline carrying gasoline, which was disrupted this week by an explosion, is expected to restart Line 1 on Sunday afternoon.

Report Typo/Error