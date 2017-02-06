Canada’s main stock index was flat in morning trade on Monday, as financial stocks and gold miners gained along with bond yields and bullion, while energy names fell as oil prices slipped.

Among the most influential gainers were the index’s sizable gold mining group, with Barrick Gold rising 1.8 per cent to $25.12 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd up 1.3 per cent to $64.95.

Gold climbed to its highest in nearly three months as worries about the political landscape in the United States and Europe and a subdued dollar reinforced investor interest in the precious metal.

The index’s materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.1 per cent.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 per cent as bond yields rose, with the country’s largest lender Royal Bank of Canada up 0.3 per cent at $95.43.

Canada’s financial sector got a boost on Friday from U.S. President Donald Trump’s signal that looser banking regulation is coming there. Many companies in the sector are active in the United States

At 11:27 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.28 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 15,470.11.

Six of the 10 main group moved higher.

Enbridge Inc fell 1.3 per cent to $56.31 and fellow pipeline company TransCanada lost 0.7 per cent to $62.06, while major energy producer Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.7 per cent to $39.26.

The energy group retreated 1.1 per cent, as oil prices slipped on a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies that outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Pharmaceutical company Prometic Life Sciences Inc. advanced 3.2 per cent to $2.17 after it said California Capital Equity LLC had exercised share purchase warrants in the company as it prepares for its first commercial launch in 2017.

Trade data for December is due on Tuesday, after Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in November.

U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday amid a lack of major catalysts, including economic data, and uncertainty over President Donald Trump’s policies.

Markets rallied sharply after Mr. Trump’s election victory in November, riding on hopes that his plans including simpler regulations, higher infrastructure spending and tax cuts will boost the economy.

However, investors have become wary about Trump’s focus on isolationist policies, including a travel ban on seven mainly Muslim nations that was blocked by a federal judge on Friday.

Nearly 100 companies including Alphabet, Apple and Facebook banded together to file a legal brief opposing the ban, arguing that it “inflicts significant harm on American business.”

Mr. Trump’s agenda presents risks as tax cuts and infrastructure funding may boost growth, but restrictions on trade and immigration could offset their effect, Goldman Sachs economist Alec Phillips said in a note.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.03 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 20,073.49.

The S&P 500 was down 4.24 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,293.18. The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.59 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 5,660.18.

“Investors are in a wait-and-see mode and are looking for the next bullish catalyst to send the market higher,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments.

“There are concerns regarding the backlash against any protectionist policies that come out of Washington and other countries and investors are seeking clarity.”

French far-right party leader Marine Le Pen launched her bid for the presidency with a vow to fight deregulated globalization and to take France out of the euro.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index’s 0.67-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Oil slipped further below $57 barrel as a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

Hasbro jumped as much as 16.6 per cent to a record high of $96.34 after the toymaker’s quarterly results beat expectations. The stock provided the second biggest boost to the S&P and Nasdaq.

Tiffany fell 2.1 per cent to $78.85 as the upscale jeweller said its CEO has stepped down after what the company called disappointing financial results.

Oil slipped further below $57 barrel on Monday as a stronger dollar and ample U.S. supplies outweighed OPEC output curbs and rising tensions between the United States and Iran.

The dollar fell 0.3 per cent versus a basket of currencies. U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 13th week in 14, data showed on Friday, and U.S. crude inventories rose by more than expected last week.

Brent crude was trading at $56.56 a barrel, down 25 cents, having touched an intra-day high of $57.13. U.S. crude was down 13 cents at $53.70.

“It’s most likely the stronger U.S. dollar,” said Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch of the reason for the dip in oil. A stronger dollar makes crude more expensive for other currency holders and usually weighs on the oil market.

Oil prices, while supported by supply cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a new spike in tension between Iran and the United States, are struggling for new direction.

“The tug-of-war between oil bulls and bears continued last week and there are no clear signs who could turn out to be the winner,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

“The result is a rangebound market where buyers shy away on a pop over $57 basis Brent, but they feel a dip to the $54 level is an attractive purchase.”

The Trump administration’s new sanctions against Iran, though not affecting oil output, raised concern about the potential for further developments that could hinder export growth in OPEC’s third-largest producer.

Tension between Tehran and Washington has risen since an Iranian missile test that prompted the United States to impose sanctions on individuals and entities linked to the Revolutionary Guards.

Iran has been raising crude output since most international sanctions over its nuclear program were lifted in 2016. Tehran is exempt from the OPEC supply cuts.

The OPEC members covered by the deal with Russia and other independent producers have implemented at least 80 percent so far, according to a Reuters survey and analysts. Russia has cut about 100,000 bpd and plans to increase that to 300,000 bpd.

Against this backdrop, more investors are betting on rising prices despite indicators such as the Baker Hughes rig count pointing to increased U.S. supply.

Investors raised their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in the week to Jan. 31, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.

