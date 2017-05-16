Canada’s benchmark stock index was flat on Tuesday after paring a significant portion of its opening gains as energy stocks fluctuated.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 1.49 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 15,628.42s.

Of the index’s 10 main industry groups, five were in positive territory.

See also : Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades;

Tuesday's small-cap stocks to watch;

Tuesday’s TSX breakouts: A conservatively valued bank stock with a dividend hike expected



Oil and gas companies fluctuated with oil prices, which extended recent gains as Kuwait joined Russia and Saudi Arabia in supporting prolonged supply cuts.

After rising early, the overall energy group was downl 0.5 per cent.

Wheaton Precious Metal Corp, formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp, rose 2.1 per cent $29.14 to help lift the materials group, which includes natural resource companies, by 0.6 per cent.

On the downside was loyalty program provider Aimia Inc , which slumped 8.1 per cent to $3.31. Aimia shares have been battered after Air Canada announced last week that it would launch its own loyalty program in 2020.



BCE Inc, Canada’s largest telecommunications provider, was little changed, off 0.3 per cent at $61.01, after it said a hacker accessed customer information containing about 1.9 million active email addresses.

U.S. stocks reversed course as some investors locked in gains after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record highs, with healthcare and industrial stocks leading the decliners.

While strong first-quarter earnings supported the indexes in the past few weeks, global geopolitical tensions and developments in Washington could unsettle the market’s record-setting spree.

Investors turned cautious after reports that President Donald Trump disclosed highly classified information to Russia’s foreign minister about a planned Islamic State operation.

The latest development could distract the Trump administration from its priorities such as tax reform, healthcare and simpler regulations.

The dollar index - which measures the greenback against six other major currencies - hit a six-month low, while prices of safe-haven gold rose.

“This kind of backdrop is very conducive to stock-pickers and that is helping drive idiosyncratic positions across markets,” said Matt Miskin, senior capital markets research analyst at John Hancock Investments in Boston, Massachusetts.

Home Depot’s first-quarter performance was a bright spot. The stock gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow with a 1.7-per-cent gain.

A report from the Federal Reserve showed U.S. factory output in April rose at its fastest clip in three years, supporting a view that economic growth was rebounding in the second quarter after a sluggish start to the year.

“As long as we have growth, whether it is earnings or economic data, the markets are likely to be able to take such (political) headlines in stride,” Mr. Miskin said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 15.73 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,966.21, the S&P 500 was down 3.09 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,399.23 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 1.06 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 6,150.73.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower. Healthcare was the top loser with a 0.5-per-cent decline.

Pfizer was down 1.8 per cent at $32.54 after Citigroup downgraded the drug developer’s stock to “sell” from “neutral.”

Staples was off 5 per cent and was the top percentage loser on the S&P 500 after the office supplies retailer reported a decline in quarterly sales.

Akebia Therapeutics was up 15 per cent at $14.85 after the drug developer entered into an agreement with Vifor Pharma Group, which also made a $50 million equity investment in the company.

Report Typo/Error