Canada’s main stock index was flat on Wednesday as a modest bounce in energy stocks and a gain in Rogers Communication shares were weighed down by gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was little changed, edging 1.88 points lower, to 15,620.69, reversing gains earlier in the morning session. Of the index’s 10 main groups, four were in the red.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd was among the most influential gainer, rising 1.2 per cent to $44.72, as was Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 0.5 per cent to $41.19.

Parkland Fuel Co also helped the overall energy group, jumping 6.6 per cent to $30.67 following news that it bought Chevron Corp’s Canadian gasoline stations and British Columbia refinery for $1.46-billion.

Energy stocks climbed 0.3 per cent after slipping 0.9 per cent in the previous session.

Offsetting the advances was a 0.9-per-cent decline by the materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies.

Barrick Gold Corp was the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.6 per cent to $25.94. Shanghai-listed Shandong Tyan Home said on Wednesday its negotiations with Barrick to buy a 50-per-cent stake of the Canadian operator’s Kalgoorlie mine have ended without a deal.

Other gold miners also slipped, tracking gold prices, which edged lower on a stronger U.S. dollar. Gold futures fell 0.8 per cent to $1,281.4 an ounce.

The financials group, which make up about a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.2 per cent. Industrials, home to railway companies, rose 0.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway Co rising 0.6 per cent to $98.98.

Rogers Communication Inc rose 1.1 per cent to $62.08 after the country’s largest wireless company by market share reported a sharp rise in first-quarter profit and higher revenue after markets closed on Tuesday.

Gains in financial and technology stocks kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq firmly positive on Wednesday, while a slump in IBM held back the Dow.

The advance in financials was underpinned by a 2.6-per-cent jump in shares of Morgan Stanley, which reported a surge in quarterly profit. Shares of other big U.S. banks rose in tandem.

Morgan Stanley’s solid results provided some succor to investors stung by weak results at chief rival Goldman Sachs a day earlier.

IBM sank nearly 6 per cent to $16.06 after the company reported a bigger-than-expected decline in revenue for the first time in five quarters. The stock was the biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P.

“It’s really a battle between geopolitical headlines and earnings right now, and for the most part earnings seem to be winning in the short term,” said Jeff Zipper, managing director of investments at the Private Client Reserve of U.S. Bank in Palm Beach Florida.

Mounting tension between North Korea and the United States and political uncertainty in Europe ahead of the French presidential elections had kept safe-havens such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in demand in the past weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 23.46 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 20,499.82, the S&P 500 was up 6.27 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,348.46 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 35.50 points, or 0.61 per cent, at 5,884.97.

With Wall Street near record levels and worries over President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pro-growth promises, investors are hoping first-quarter earnings will be strong enough to justify pricey market valuations.

So far, the results have been promising. Of the 45 S&P 500 companies that have released results, nearly 76 per cent have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.7 percent in the quarter - the best since 2011.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher.

Utilities, real estate and consumer staples, which have outperformed the broader index since Monday, were down.

Facebook was up 1.3 per cent and provided the biggest boost to the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Intuitive Surgical was up 7.3 per cent at $814.49 after the company reported higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit.

American Express, eBay and Qualcomm are scheduled to report results after the market closes.

In economic data, the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book, which will give a glimpse into economic conditions across the United States, is due at 2:00 p.m. ET.

