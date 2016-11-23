Canada’s main stock index was flat on Wednesday amid sharp declines among gold mining stocks as the precious metal slid to a nine-month low.

A slew of gold mining stocks, including two of the world’s largest gold producers, fell between 3 and 8 per cent. Gold prices slumped as strong U.S. data buoyed the U.S. currency and further cemented a case for increasing U.S. interest rates next month.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 5.2 per cent to $19.57, and Goldcorp Inc declined 5.1 per cent to $17.22. Kinross Gold Corp lost 8.1 per cent to $4.26.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies and accounts for 12 per cent of the index’s weight, lost 2.7 per cent.

Potash Corp slipped 0.8 per cent to $23.89. The world’s biggest fertilizer maker by capacity said it was reducing output and cutting jobs as the sector struggles with weak prices.

The energy group rose 0.2 per cent as oil edged lower on investors’ doubts that OPEC would agree a large enough production cut to significantly reduce a global surplus when it meets next week.

Suncor Energy Inc declined 0.4 per cent to $42.46.

At 11:33 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.92 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,091.46.

The index hit 17-month highs earlier this week.

Just two of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The Dow hit an all-time high for the third straight day on Wednesday, helped by a surge in industrial stocks, but a drop in technology heavyweights kept the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq firmly in negative territory.

The S&P 500 industrial sector rose 0.52 per cent to a record high, helped by a report that showed a strong jump in orders for durable goods in October due to demand for machinery and other equipment.

Caterpillar rose as much as 2.8 per cent to a near 2-year high of $96.26. Another boost to the sector was Deere , which rose 10 per cent after the farm equipment maker reported a much smaller-than-expected decline in profit.

The industrial sector had risen 6.7 per cent since the U.S. election on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies such as higher spending on infrastructure would benefit the industry.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were dragged down by a more than 1-per-cent decline in index heavyweights Microsoft, Alphabet, Facebook and Apple.

The technology index was down 0.7 per cent. Apple was the top drag on all three main Wall Street indexes.

The U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year high after upbeat U.S. economic data, including a report that showed consumer sentiment this month jumped more than expected in the wake of Trump’s upcoming presidency.

“Whenever you have the type of enthusiasm that we have witnessed over the past couple weeks, the risk for the pendulum to swing the other way is higher,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer of Penn Mutual Asset Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 38.97 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 19,062.84, near its all-time high of 19,066.25.

The S&P 500 was down 3.17 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,199.77 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 22.14 points, or 0.41 per cent, at 5,364.21.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the real estate sector’s 1-per-cent drop. Healthcare declined 0.65 per cent.

Eli Lilly fell 12.8 percent to $66.26 after the company said it would stop developing its Alzheimer’s drug following a trail failure.

The news dragged down stocks of companies such as Biogen and Axovant that are developing similar drugs.

Juno Therapeutics sank 25 per cent after reporting that two patients died during a trial of its leukemia drug.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve’s November meeting will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET and will likely reinforce a plan to raise interest rates next month.

Traders have priced in an 89-per-cent chance of a hike on Dec. 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Trading volumes are likely to remain subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday and an early market close on Black Friday.

