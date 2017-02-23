Canada’s main stock index was flat on Thursday as energy company stocks were boosted by gains in oil prices, while higher prices for bullion lifted shares of gold miners.

Supermarket chain Loblaw’s advanced 3.4 per cent to $71.28 after reporting a sharp jump in profit and higher-than-expected revenue.

The energy group climbed 1.2 per cent, as oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production.

Suncor Energy Inc. rose 1.1 per cent to $42.60 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. also added 1.7 per cent, to $38.82.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. advanced 2.8 per cent to $15.94, even as the company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as production fell about 6 percent.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. fell 0.6 per cent to $54.99. An outage on its Line 2A pipeline in Canada’s Alberta will last about three weeks, the company said in a note to shippers seen by Reuters.

At 11:15 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.06 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,819.56. Four of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

Goldcorp Inc. advanced 0.5 per cent to $22.30 and Barrick Gold Corp. rose 1 per cent to $26.35 as prices for the precious metal hit a three-month high. Bullion rose after the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve policy meeting further damped expectations of an interest rate hike in March, lowering U.S. bond yields and stalling upward momentum in the dollar.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. advanced 3.4 per cent to $30.97. The meat packing company is hunting for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday, a day after reporting a doubling of fourth-quarter profit.

The financials group fell 0.1 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada advancing 0.1 per cent to $98.62 and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce advancing 0.5 per cent to $1198.83.

CIBC said it would be “disciplined” in assessing whether to raise its $3.8-billion offer for Chicago-based PrivateBancorp and could step up stock buybacks if the deal collapses.

Gold futures rose 1.3 per cent to $1,247.4 an ounce and copper prices fell 1.3 per cent to $5,960 a tonne.

The materials group was lower as losses for base metal miners and fertilizer companies offset the gold mining gains.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. fell 3.9 per cent to $14.63 and Potash Corp. shed 2.2 per cent to $23.93.

Global stock prices posted record highs for a third straight session on Thursday, propelled by an oil rally after a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and comments by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about pursuing significant tax reform.

The dollar was bogged down a day after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s Jan. 31-Feb. 1 policy meeting showed the central bank was in no rush to raise interest rates.

Treasury and euro zone government bond yields declined as ECB policymakers also signalled they were not getting carried away by signs the euro zone economy is gathering strength.

This outlook for policy accommodation lifted gold prices to a three-month high near $1,250 an ounce.

Equity markets around the world have advanced this year as traders bet on tax cuts, less regulation and more infrastructure spending from U.S. President Donald Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress to bolster the U.S. economy.

Details on these stimulus programs have been sparse, raising doubts whether bigger corporate profits will materialize.

On Thursday, Mr. Mnuchin spoke of wanting to see “very significant” tax reform passed before Congress’ August recess and said the Trump administration was looking closely at border tax issues.

“That’s starting to put some details on tax reform. That’s reigniting some of the animal spirits,” said Bill Northey, chief investment officer for the private client group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 nations, rose 0.48 points or 0.11 per cent, to 446.52 after touching a record peak at 447.67.

On Wall Street, the Dow booked an all-time intraday high for a 10th straight day, while S&P 500 touched a record high before retreating.

In morning trading, the Dow rose 22.48 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 20,798.08, the S&P 500 lost 1.81 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,361.01 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 27.04 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 5,833.58.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dipped 0.07 per cent at 1,471.82, scaling back further from its 14-month peak set on Wednesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.89 points or 0.19 per cent, to 471.69, after reaching its highest since July 2015 earlier Thursday.

A weaker U.S. dollar in the wake of Fed minutes that were perceived as less hawkish whet appetite for gold and bonds.

The dollar index slipped 0.26 per cent at 100.95.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was down over 2 basis points at 2.392 per cent after hitting a two-week low. German 10-year Bund yield decreased 2 basis points at 0.251 per cent, hovering at its lowest level since early January.

Oil prices rose more than $1 a barrel on Thursday after U.S. data showed a surprise decline in inventories, suggesting that a global glut may be ending after moves by OPEC to cut production. Benchmark Brent crude oil jumped $1.33 a barrel to $57.17 before easing back to $56.90. U.S. light crude hit a high of $54.89, up $1.30.

Both benchmarks are near the top of relatively narrow $4 ranges that have contained trade so far this year, reflecting a period of low volatility since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters agreed to cut output.

OPEC and producers including Russia aim to cut production by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to drain an oversupply that has kept prices depressed for more than two years.

So far OPEC appears to be sticking to its deal but other producers, notably U.S. shale companies, have increased output, helping swell stocks in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer.

Industry data on Wednesday showed U.S. crude inventories fell by 884,000 barrels in the week to Feb. 17 to 512.7 million, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 3.5 million barrels.

U.S. gasoline and distillate fuel stocks also fell, the American Petroleum Institute (API) said.

Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said oil prices could rally further if the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) also reports a fall in inventories when its data is published at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday.

“Confirmation of the bullish set of inventory data from the EIA this afternoon will send prices to the upper end of the current trading range,” Varga said. “If, however, the figures disappoint those who have gone long overnight and this morning will likely run for the exit.”

Tony Nunan, risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp, said the market needed to see that stocks outside the United States were also falling for prices to break out of their trading ranges.

“It’s a battle between how quick OPEC can cut without shale catching up,” Nunan said, referring to U.S. drilling in shale formations that has shown an upsurge this year.

“What OPEC really has to do is get the inventories down.”

