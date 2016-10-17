Canada’s main stock index was flat on Monday, led by gains for the materials group and for Rogers Communications Inc after it named a new chief executive officer, while financials and energy also gained ground.

The chief executive of Rogers, Guy Laurence, is stepping down effective immediately and will be replaced by former Telus Corp executive Joe Natale as soon as possible, the Canadian telecom company said. The surprise move came as Rogers also posted a sharp fall in net income after it shut down the streaming television joint venture Shomi.

Its shares rose 1.1 per cent to $54.92, while the overall telecoms group firmed 0.3 percent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.85 per cent.

Teck Resources Ltd rose 3.8 per cent to $25.60, while Barrick Gold Corp was up 1 per cent at $20.80.

Spot gold firmed 0.4 per cent as the U.S. dollar dipped after reaching an earlier 7-month high.

At 11:27 a.m. ET, The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 3.26 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 14,588.25.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

The financials group firmed 0.2 per cent, while energy was down 0.35 per cent with lower oil prices.

Canadian National Railway Co fell 0.4 per cent to $86.84, while Valeant Pharmaceutical International Inc was down 2.3 per cent at $28.46.

Foreign investment in Canadian securities in August rose to $12.74-billion from $9.10-billion in July. Foreigners invested $2.60-billion in stocks and $1.17-billion in corporate paper.

Wall Street inched lower in a choppy session on Monday as an advance in technology and financial stocks offset the effects of lower oil prices and a dip in healthcare stocks.

Investors are also awaiting Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer’s speech at 12:15 p.m. ET, when he is expected to offer his thoughts on raising interest rates.

With third-quarter earnings reports in full flow this week, investors will be hoping corporate America’s profits fare better in the second half of the year than they did in the first.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to have slipped 0.4 per cent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, but better-than-expected reports could shore up profits for the period.

The markets have been struggling to maintain momentum in the past few weeks amid changing dynamics of the U.S. presidential elections and varying signals on interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has alternated between losses and gains for the past seven trading days.

“Other than trading off on some earnings number, I think the markets are going to be quiet today because there is not a lot of market-driving news out there,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 18.42 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 18,119.96.

The S&P 500 was down 2.53 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 2,130.45 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 4.96 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,209.21.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were higher, with the newly minted real estate index rising the most, by 0.29 per cent.

The energy sector’s 0.54-per-cent drop was the steepest. Oil fell 1.3 per cent as a rising U.S. rig count left investors worried about the prolonged glut.

Bank of America reversed course to trade down 0.15 per cent, despite its profit rising for the first time in three quarters and also topping estimates.

Hasbro was up 7.3 per cent after the toymaker reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit. Shares of larger rival Mattel rose 1.3 percent.

Allergan fell 1.7 percent to $223.69 after FDA staff said the drugmaker’s urinary treatment had not been adequately studied in clinical trials.

Netflix fell 2.5 per cent as analysts anticipate weakness in subscriber growth when the video streaming website reports third-quarter results after markets close.

IBM, also due to report quarterly results after the close, was up 0.5 per cent.

