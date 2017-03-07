Canada’s main stock index was little changed in Tuesday morning trading as weakness in commodity prices weighed on the country’s substantial mining and energy sectors.

Copper, natural gas, gold and other commodities were all trading lower, while gains for crude oil lessened the impact on energy companies.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.27 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,621.58.

Six of its 10 sectors were lower, and decliners were outnumbering advancers by 3-to-2.

The most influential weights on the index included First Quantum Minerals Ltd., which fell 4.2 per cent to $14.20, and Lundin Mining Corp., down 3.9 per cent at $7.88.

Barrick Gold Corp. lost 0.1 per ent to $24.06 as bullion hit a four-week low on increased expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this month.

Overall, the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

The energy group retreated 0.5 per cent, with oil prices firmer in a tight range.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank down 0.1 per cent at $70.24 and Bank of Montreal gaining 0.5 per cent to $103.87.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. added 0.5 per cent to $48.44 after saying it would take control of two SunEdison units for $2.5-billion.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. fell 6.5 per cent to $15.58 after Deutsche Bank cut its target price on the stock.

Canada posted its third consecutive monthly trade surplus in January, the first such stretch since 2014, in another signal that the economy is gaining momentum after slumping for more than two years due to low oil prices.

U.S. stocks pared losses late Tuesday morning as a decline in drug stocks, triggered by President Donald Trump’s tweet about lowering drug prices, was countered by gains in technology shares.

Pharmaceutical stocks came under fire after Trump said he was working on a new system to increase competition in the drugs industry and bring down prices.

Trump also backed a draft bill unveiled by Republicans on Monday to repeal and replace the Obamacare healthcare law but said the bill was open to negotiation.

The S&P 500 healthcare index dropped 0.54 per cent, setting it up for its worst day in more than five weeks.

Johnson & Johnson was the top drag on the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, while Amgen weighed the most on the Nasdaq.

However, a 0.4-per-cent advance in the S&P technology sector , led by gains in Apple and Microsoft , helped offset the impact of the decline in drug stocks.

“What you have going on is a market that is sort of in a quiet period,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

“It’s a week away from the Federal Reserve (meeting). The president came out last week and make a very good speech, but that sentiment has quickly dissipated.”

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower as investors braced for an interest rate hike next week.

The Federal Reserve has been preparing the market for tighter monetary policy, with an unusual number of key officials including Fed Chair Janet Yellen hinting at a rate hike in the central bank’s March 14-15 meeting.

The chances for a rate hike this month are at 83 percent, up from roughly 30 per cent at the start of last week, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 3.18 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 20,951.16, the S&P 500 was down 2.6 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,372.71 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 4.93 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,854.10.

Newly minted shares of Snapchat owner Snap Inc fell 8.5 per cent to $21.70 after a group representing large institutional investors asked stock index providers to bar the company and others who sell non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.

Nimble Storage soared 45 per cent after Hewlett Packard Co said it would buy the data storage provider for $1.09 billion in cash. HPE’s stock was marginally lower.

Dish Network was up 4.4 per cent at $63.98 after the satellite TV company was picked to join the S&P 500.

