Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday as heavyweight banking stocks reversed early gains, while Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. jumped after announcing a copper deposit discovery.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold Corp., which advanced 1.5 per cent to $25.84.

The world’s largest gold producer said a World Bank arbitration tribunal had ruled in favour of it and joint venture partner Antofagasta plc over a copper project in Pakistan.

Ivanhoe Mines jumped 9.3 per cent to $4.70 after it said it had discovered more copper at its mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But several base metal miners featured on the negative side of the ledger as copper prices fell, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd down 3.9 per cent at $13.86 and Lundin Mining Corp. falling 5 per cent to $7.66.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5 percent overall.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 55/23 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 15,387.09. Four of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The heavyweight financials group declined 0.4 per cent. The country’s largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada, fell after an early jump, sitting down 0.14 per cent to $96.16. Insurer Manulife Financial Corp. fell 2.3 per cent to $23.45.

Consumer staples stocks gained 0.3 per cent.

Canadian retail sales rebounded in January with the largest gain in nearly seven years as spending rose across most sectors, led by an increase in purchases of cars, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

U.S. stocks reversed course to trade lower in late morning on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in bank shares.

The financial index led the laggards on the S&P 500 with a 0.72-per-cent fall. Bank of America was down 3.9 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P 500, while Goldman Sachs , which was down 2.2 per cent, pulled the Dow lower.

Last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rated by 25 basis points, but stuck to its outlook for two more hikes this year, instead of the three expected by the market.

“People are absorbing the Fed decision and seeing what the impact from that will be,” said Paul Springmeyer, investment managing director at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Investors will keep an eye on speeches by several Federal Reserve officials for clues on the path of future interest rate hikes.

Bank of Kansas City President Esther George and Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester are scheduled to speak later in the day, while Boston Fed head Eric Rosengren will release the text of his speech.

The financial sector had gained the most since the U.S. election, rising 22 per cent since early November, spurred by President Donald Trump’s proposals of deregulation and tax reform.

All the three major U.S. indexes had opened higher, with the Nasdaq Composite hitting yet another record high, lifted by Apple.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 127.24 points, or 0.61 perc ent, at 20,778.62, the S&P 500 was down 15.1 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,358.37.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 44.49 points, or 0.75 per cent, at 5,857.04.

The market has also been treading water as investors fret about elevated valuations following the election.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“Equity valuations are fair to full value right now and while we certainly remain constructive on equities, for the market to move forward, earnings will have to continue to move higher,” said Springmeyer.

Lennar fell 2.7 per cent to $51.21, after the second-largest U.S. homebuilder reported a drop in quarterly gross margin.

Oil prices edged higher on Tuesday, helped by expectations that OPEC-led output cuts would be extended beyond June, though gains were capped by persistently high crude inventories.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers agreed to curb production from Jan. 1 by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) for six months to drain crude from record stockpiles. But inventories remain stubbornly large.

Investors were awaiting U.S. inventories data at 2030 GMT, with the American Petroleum Institute (API) expected to reveal rising stocks after a surprise drop in the week to March 10.

Benchmark Brent crude gained 21 cents to $51.83 a barrel, having touched a three-month low of $50.25 last week. However, prices remain well below the $58 spike in January after the production cuts deal.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 21 cents to $48.43.

OPEC sources have indicated that its members increasingly favour extended production cuts but want the backing of non-OPEC oil producers, such as Russia, which have yet to deliver fully on existing reductions.

“We think it is very unlikely that Russia will actively take part in any extension of the production cuts that goes beyond paying lip service to the agreement,” Commerzbank said in a note, adding that it would be premature for investors to “pin their hopes” on an extension.

Commerzbank said that OPEC cuts would need to last into the fourth quarter to achieve the group’s goal of reducing record oil stockpiles in industrialized nations to their five-year average.

The WTI delivery hub in Cushing, Okla., could be a particular focus in Tuesday’s API data.

Stocks at Cushing rose in the week to March 10, helping to widen the premium for Brent over WTI. That gap now stands at about $2.70 for May delivery.

“Another increase would be generally bearish for WTI-related spreads,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London broker PVM Oil Associates.

If supply restraints stay in place, analysts said that rising global demand could help rebalance the market.

Jeremy Baker, senior commodities strategist at Vontobel Asset Management, said global demand for crude in 2017 is rising faster than the long-term average of 1.2 million bpd.

