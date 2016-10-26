Canada’s main stock index were flat on Wednesday as energy shares fluctuated with oil prices, a small financial technology company plunged after its earnings missed expectations, and the country’s largest railway posted a fall in revenue.

The energy group rebounded and sat flat at 11:24 a.m. ET, after being down for much of the morning as oil prices recovered most of their early losses. Brent returned to above $50 (U.S.) a barrel, after the U.S. government reported a drawdown in domestic crude stocks that extended a trend of unexpected inventory declines this autumn.

Canadian National Railway Co. declined 4 per cent to $84.20 after it said quarterly revenue fell as it moved lower volumes of crude oil, coal and fracking sand.

The industrials group lost 1.5 per cent overall, while the technology group slipped 1.8 per cent, with financial technology company DH Corp. slumping 38.1 per cent to $17.77 after its earnings missed expectations and several banks slashed their views on the company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 0.14 per cent, or 21.44 points, to 14,849.19.

On the positive side, the financials group gained 0.5 per cent, with insurer Sun Life Financial Inc. up 1.7 per cent to $44.73 and Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.5 per cent to $60.62.

Potash Corp rose 1.9 per cent to $22.65, and Agrium Inc. advanced 1.7 per cent to $125.77.

But the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Gold futures were flat at $1,272 an ounce.

A planned EU-Canada summit to sign a free trade deal was still possible on Thursday, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Wednesday, as Belgian politicians entered a second day of talks on the future of the pact.

Wall Street was lower on Wednesday morning as Apple’s weak results weighed on technology stocks but a sharp recovery in oil prices limited some losses.

Shares of the world’s most valuable public company fell 3.7 per cent - set for their worst day in six months - after the company said sales of its flagship iPhones fell for the third quarter in a row.

Apple was the top drag on all three major indexes. The S&P 500 technology index fell 0.72 per cent, dragging down the benchmark index the most.

Movement on Wall Street has largely been dictated by corporate earnings in the past few weeks, but events such as the Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election and the Federal Reserve’s policy meet next week have added volatility.

Overall earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 2.2 per cent, snapping a four-quarter streak of profit declines, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Excluding Apple, earnings are expected to grow at a 2.9-per-cent rate.

“The markets have been rallying in anticipation of good numbers and earnings have been coming in a little bit soft,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

The CBOE Market Volatility index was up for the second day in a row, after having been in negative territory for the past five trading days.

“While earnings in the technology sector haven’t been fabulous, you are going to have better performance in general out of the sector, because revenue is still growing and they have great cash flow,” Nolte said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.29 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 18,160.98.

The S&P 500 was down 4.13 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,139.03 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 20.42 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 5,262.98.

Biogen rose 4.3 per cent after the drugmaker reported a rise in quarterly profit that blew past estimates.

Chipotle Mexican Grill was on track for its worst day this year, with its shares off 7.5 per cent after the restaurant chain operator reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly sales at established restaurants.

Edwards Lifesciences was the biggest loser on the S&P 500, falling 13.8 per cent after the medical device maker reported third-quarter sales that missed expectations.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said domestic crude stockpiles fell 553,000 barrels last week, against a 1.7 million-barrel build forecast by analysts polled by Reuters.

A preliminary report from trade group American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday suggested a build as high as 4.8 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 21.

Brent crude futures were down 27 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $50.52 a barrel. They earlier touched a session low of $49.65, the weakest since Sept. 30.

U.S. crude futures were down 2 cents at $49.94, after earlier dropping to $48.87, the lowest since Oct. 4.

With last week’s drawdown, U.S. crude stocks have fallen unexpectedly in seven of the past eight weeks.

Crude stocks generally rise at this time of year as refineries go into maintenance. Refinery utilization in the week to Oct. 14 was down to 88 percent from nearly 94 percent in early September.

Report Typo/Error