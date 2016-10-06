Canada’s main stock index fluctuated on Thursday, with higher oil prices boosting the energy sector, but gold miners’ shares fell with the precious metal on increased expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise this year.

The energy group erased early gains as a surprisingly large drop in U.S. inventory levels helped keep oil prices within sight of 2016 highs hit in June.

The most influential movers on the index included Cenovus Energy Inc, up 2.1 per cent to $19.80, and Suncor Energy Inc, which advanced 0.2 per cent to $36.77.

At 11:28 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.28 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 14,580.30.

Four of the 10 main sectors rose.

Growing expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise before the end of the year weighed on the price of gold, in turn hurting shares of Canadian gold miners.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 3.5 per cent to $20.34 and Detour Gold Corp lost 4.7 per cent to $22.57.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, lost 2 per cent.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which has bet on declining stock markets and more deflationary pressures, fell 2.9 per cent to $732.40.

The value of Canadian building permits issued in August surged far more than expected on plans for more condominium and commercial construction, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

Drug stocks dragged Wall Street lower on Thursday, while investors anxiously awaited a crucial jobs report that would help set the tone for interest rate hikes in the coming months.

A growing number of Fed officials have argued for higher rates as the labor market remains robust and inflation inches towards the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.

The view was supported by a report that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell to a near 43-year low last week.

“At the moment, what is driving the U.S. market is a repricing around expectations of near-term Fed action,” said Bill Merz, investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Traders raised the odds of a rate hike to 64 per cent for December, up from 60 per cent before the jobless claims report was released, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The dollar index surged to a 11-week high after the data, which comes a day before the U.S. Labor Department releases its monthly hiring report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 82.93 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 18,198.1.

The S&P 500 was down 5.41 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,154.32 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 19.68 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 5,296.34.

“We’re in a period where the market may act in fits and starts as we get new data,” Merz said.

All 11 major S&P 500 indexes were lower on Thursday, with healthcare weighing the most on the benchmark index.

Johnson & Johnson shares fell 0.9 per cent after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on the company’s insulin pumps.

Pfizer fell 1.06 per cent after agreeing to sell its infusion therapy business to ICU Medical Inc for $1 billion in cash and stock.

Wal-Mart dropped 2.7 per cent to $69.75 and was the top drag on the S&P and the Dow after the world’s largest retailer forecast flat earnings for next year.

Twitter shares plunged 18.6 pe rcent after technology news website Recode said Disney and Alphabet were not in the race for the company.

Oil rallied to four-month highs on Thursday, underpinned by a surprisingly large drop in U.S. inventory levels the previous day and by growing expectations for the world’s largest producers to agree to cut supply.

Brent crude futures were last up 55 cents on the day at $52.41 a barrel, having risen to a session peak of $52.65, the highest in four months.

U.S. futures rose 46 cents to $50.29 a barrel, having broken above $50 for the first time since June this year.

A number of OPEC oil ministers plus Russia’s energy minister set to attend an energy conference in Istanbul are expected to meet together informally although they are unlikely to make any new decisions, OPEC sources said.

“In a bullish market environment this is enough to push prices higher again,” Commerzbank strategist Carsten Fritsch said.

“It’s ‘the trend is your friend’ and (talk) that Russia will attend next week’s producer meeting in Istanbul,” he said.

Both contracts hit their highest in nearly four months on Wednesday after U.S. data showed crude oil stockpiles fell 3 million barrels last week to 499.74 million barrels, confounding expectations for an increase.

Traders said a decline in prices early in Thursday’s session reflected a weaker physical crude market after top exporter Saudi Arabia cut the price of its crudes to Asia for November in a sign that the global fuel glut is persisting.

Hefty refinery maintenance in Europe, and the ensuing drop in demand for crude, has also put the physical North Sea oil market under pressure, forcing sellers to offer barrels of grades such as Forties at their weakest since July.

Overall, however, analysts said the market was well supported at current levels, especially because of the proposed output cut announced last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

“We expect that Saudi will shoulder the bulk of the production cuts with a reduction of 5 percent or 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd), with other Gulf States cutting by 0.3 million bpd,” Bernstein Energy said in a note

“With Iran, Libya and Nigeria getting a ‘pass’, remaining cuts will be on the shoulders of some of the less reliable members in OPEC,” it added.

Algeria’s Energy Minister Nouredine Bouterfa told local media on Thursday OPEC could cut production at its late November meeting in Vienna by another one percent more than 700,000 bpd agreed in Algiers last month, if needed.

Barring any unforeseen output disruptions, analysts did not expect prices to shoot up much further as production remains high even with an OPEC cut.

“Resilient production in the U.S. and Russia will postpone crude market rebalancing and keep the market in surplus into 2017,” BMI Research said.

“With an insufficient demand response to counteract strong supply, the result is a downward revision of our 2017 Brent forecast to $55 per barrel from $57 per barrel,” BMI said.

