Canada’s main stock index seesawed on Monday as lower oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting gains for gold shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals.

On global markets, U.S. President Donald Trump’s failure to win enough congressional support for medical insurance reform was bearish for stocks but bullish for government bonds, whose yields fell.

The financials group lost 0.3 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp. dropped nearly 2 per cent to $22.94, and Toronto-Dominion Bank declined 0.6 per cent to $64.81.

Higher bond yields would reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The energy group fell 0.8 per cent as oil prices declined on uncertainty over whether an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.

U.S. crude prices were down over 1.44 per cent, while Suncor Energy Inc. fell 0.8 per cent to $40.53.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 0.14 per cent, or 21.09 points, to 15,463.76.

The TSX had ended last week with two straight days of gains after Canada’s government held off from raising taxes on investors in its budget, and the United States approved TransCanada Corp’s Keystone XL pipeline.

On Monday, four of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent, with Barrick Gold Corp. climbing 1.4 per cent to $26.07.

U.S. stocks pared losses as hospital operators lifted health shares, easing the sell-off in risk assets that sent the dollar and Treasury yields lower amid doubts that U.S. President Donald Trump will get his agenda through Congress.

The S&P 500 Index cut a drop of almost 1 per cent by half. Banks bore the brunt of declines, with a KBW index of lenders pushing losses since March 1 past 10 per cent after the Republicans’ failure to pass a health-care bill raised the specter that promised pro-growth policies may be delayed. The greenback clawed back from the verge of erasing the rally spurred by Trump’s election victory, while Treasury 10-year yields fell to 2.37 per cent.

The tempered decline in U.S. stocks slowed a global equity selloff sparked by Friday’s decision to cancel voting on the health-care bill. Cracks remained in the so-called Trump Trade, as investors assess the prospects for the pro-business agenda -- featuring tax cuts and regulatory changes.

“Trump’s failure to get the health care bill through a Republican majority led Congress has raised some concerns about the President’s ability to implement his agenda of cutting taxes and raising infrastructure spending,” Ole Hansen, chief commodity strategist at Saxo Bank, said by email. “Failure would deflate further the months-long rally in stocks while reducing the need for further Fed action. The result of this has seen the dollar, stocks and bond yields lower which are all good news for investors looking for gold as an alternative.”

The S&P 500 dropped 0.4 per cent to 2,334.15 at 11:06 a.m. in New York. The index fell 1.4 per cent last week and has given up all the gains since Mr. Trump said in February that he’d unveil a “phenomenal” tax plan.

HCA Holdings Inc. jumped 5.3 per cent and Universal Health Services Inc. rallied as hospital operators benefited from the failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

The KBW Bank Index sank 1.5 per cent, taking its drop from March 1 toward 10 per cent. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. slid 2.7 per cent for the biggest drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Stocks Europe 600 Index retreated 0.8 per cent as it was dragged down by miners and banks.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index dropped 0.4 per cent.

With files from Bloomberg News

