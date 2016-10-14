Canada’s main stock index fluctuated on Friday as stronger-than-expected Chinese inflation data supported global equity markets.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.47 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 14,629.97.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three advancers for every decliner.

Teck Resources Ltd rebounded 2.6 per cent to $24.55 after falling on Thursday with weak Chinese data.

September producer prices in China unexpectedly rose for the first time in nearly five years, while consumer inflation also beat expectations, easing some concerns about the health of the world’s second-biggest economy.

The financials group gained 0.22 per cent, helped by better-than-expected results from two U.S. banks, while industrials rose 0.3 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9 per cent, as gold prices fell and copper prices hit a one-month low.

Goldcorp Inc declined 1.9 per cent to $19.03 and Kinross Gold Corp fell 2 per cent to $4.86.

Sales of existing Canadian homes rose 0.8 per cent in September from August, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Friday.

A proposed free trade agreement between Canada and the European Union is at risk after a Belgian region voted against it.

Wall Street was on track for its best day of the month on Friday as financial stocks rose following better-than-expected results from three big banks.

The S&P 500’s financial index surged 1.16 per cent, its best showing in seven days, after JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo reported quarterly revenue and profit that beat market expectations.

JPMorgan and Citi rose slightly, while the scandal-hit Wells reversed course to trade down 0.15 per cent. Bank of America was the top influence on the S&P, while Goldman Sachs had a similar impact on the Dow.

The two banks are scheduled to report results along with Morgan Stanley next week.

While earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to fall 0.7 per cent, marking the fifth straight quarter of decline, some investors hope that enough companies will beat analysts’ expectations for the index to end the season with a slight gain.

The early part of the earnings season is dominated by financials and the positives from the sector set the tone for the rest of the period, said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at the Private Client Group of U.S. Bank.

The KBW Bank index rose 0.6 per cent, snapping a three-day losing streak.

Investors are also awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at noon in Boston, where she is likely to offer more insight into the growing sentiment among policymakers to raise interest rates relatively soon.

Sustained growth in the labor market and improving inflation have encouraged Fed officials such as Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren, who told CNBC on Friday that the “very high” odds for a rate increase in December was appropriate.

“We don’t expect a departure from the script which was laid out at the minutes of the September meeting and expect the Fed to continue moving on a path towards a December rate hike,” Northey said.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.88 points, or 0.63 per cent, at 18,213.82.

The S&P 500 was up 8.99 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,141.54 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 27.93 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 5,241.26.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher.

Energy fell 0.16 per cent as oil prices dropped 0.83 per cent.

Microsoft rose 1.1 per cent after Cowen & Co raised price target on the stock.

McDonald’s fell 1.1 per cent after the fast-food chain operator announced charges related to strategic changes it had outlined last year.

HP Inc fell 1.8 per cent after the company said it would cut about 3,000 to 4,000 jobs over the next three years.

Report Typo/Error