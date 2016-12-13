Canada’s main stock index resumed a recent rally on Tuesday after a slip in the prior session, helped higher by gains among heavyweight energy stocks, while materials stocks weighed.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 89.22 points, or 0.59 per cent, to 15,376.92. It earlier touched a fresh 19-month high of 15,381.03.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, led by 0.8-per-cent gain for the energy sector. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 per cent.

Oil prices were little changed, after sharp gains on the back on deals among producers to cut output.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd rose 1.7 per cent to $45.03 a day after announcing the sale of its stake in the Cold Lake pipeline while maintaining access to the route to move its crude.

The financials group gained with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.7 per cent to $65.90 and Royal Bank of Canada up 0.7 per cent to $90.93.

Industrials rose 0.3 per cent as Canadian National Railway Co bounced 0.6 per cent to $90.04.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 6 per cent to $28.30. Japan’s biggest steelmaker Nippon Steel said on Tuesday it has agreed on a coking coal price for first quarter of 2017 with Glencore Plc and Teck that is 43 per cent higher than the previous quarter.

Fertilizer makers Agrium Inc and Potash Corp both fell sharply after recent strong gains. AltaCorp downgraded Agrium on Monday after the stock’s recent rally.

U.S. stocks hit all-time highs on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial average coming within striking distance of the 20,000 mark, as a post-election rally rolled on.

All the three major indexes hit fresh record highs shortly after the open. The Dow has risen about 8.6 per cent since Nov.8, with President-elect Donald Trump’s expected agenda of economic stimulus and reduced taxes and regulations fuelling a rally.

“The macro and fundamental background are favourable for stocks and we expect equities to trend higher as we head into 2017,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

“Investors are encouraged by expectations that Trump and a GOP-controlled Congress will enact pro-growth policies and we’re seeing modest inflation creep in while housing remains stable and wages continue to firm.”

Market participants are also keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, starting today, where the central bank is widely expected to lift interest rates for the second time since the financial crisis.

A hike of 25 basis points in the Fed’s target range of 0.25-0.50 per cent is priced in, but investors will be examining the Fed’s statement and economic forecasts for signs of the central bank’s thinking on how Mr. Trump’s election has affected the outlook for growth and inflation.

Still, there are some concerns regarding the high valuations. The S&P 500 is trading near 17.7 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

“Valuations are elevated at the moment and we know that the pace that equities are advancing at won’t be sustainable unless earnings continue to grow,” said Mr. Sandven.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.87 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 19,867.3, the S&P 500 was up 9.91 points, or 0.439086 per cent, at 2,266.87 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 53.72 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 5,466.26.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the technology index’s 1.29-per-cent jump leading the advancers.

Apple was up 1.5 per cent, while IBM rose 2.1 per cent.

Inovalon Holdings slumped 35.3 per cent to $9.60. The healthcare data analytics company’s fourth-quarter revenue forecast came in below expectations.

VeriFone Systems rose 8.7 per cent to $17.88 after the payment card machine maker’s quarterly results beat estimates.

