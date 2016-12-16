Canada’s main stock index rose on Friday as higher oil prices helped heavyweight energy stocks.

The most influential gainers included major energy producers Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which rose 0.7 percent to $44.47, and Suncor Energy Inc, up 0.3 per cent to $43.95.

Oil rose, edging closer to new 17-month highs as producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 46.12 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,264.43. The index is headed for a slight slip on the week after notching a 1.7 per cent in the prior week.

Bombardier Inc jumped 5.6 per cent to $2.06. The plane and train maker said it is still seeking funds from the Canadian government despite improved liquidity, as the company assured investors it is prepared to deal with the cost of value guarantees for older jets.

The energy group climbed 0.4 per cent, while the financials group, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.1 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5 per cent.

Gold futures rose 0.3 per cent to $1,131.4 an ounce while copper prices declined 1.0 per cent to $5,674 a ton.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were little changed on Friday, while the Dow continued to march towards 20,000, a level it has never breached.

The Dow was 103 points away from the historic mark and on track for its sixth weekly gains, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in nearly a decade earlier this week.

The Fed sees three rate hikes next year instead of the two foreseen in September, partly as a result of the expected economic benefits under President-elect Donald Trump.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the Nov. 8 presidential election, with the S&P rising 5.7 per cent on bets that Mr. Trump’s plans to deregulate sectors and increase infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

“We’re at a point where there’s not much to factor in,” said Mohannad Aama, managing director at Beam Capital Management in New York.

“You had the Trump rally and then you had the anticipation about what the Fed was going to say. For the next two weeks we have somewhat of an aimless market where people are getting ready to close the books for the year.”

However, there are some concerns that the “Trump rally” may have gone too far too soon and that valuations are stretched. The S&P 500 is trading at 17.9 times forward 12-month earnings, above the 10-year median of 14.7 times, according to StarMine data.

The strengthening dollar has also stoked concerns about its impact on companies with overseas exposure. The dollar index , which measures the currency against a basket of currencies, is trading near a 14-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was up 44.94 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 19,897.18.

The S&P 500 was up 0.99 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,263.02.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.55 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 5,461.40.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the real estate index’s 0.66-per-cent rise leading the gainers.

The energy index gained 0.45 per cent as oil prices edged closer to new 17-month highs after producers showed signs of adhering to a global deal to reduce output.

Oracle declined 2.5 per cent to $39.82 after the business software maker’s adjusted revenue missed analysts’ estimates.

Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 2.2 per cent to $390.76 after the company, under pressure from activist investor Bill Ackman, appointed four more members to its board.

Agios Pharma slumped 20.6 per cent to $44.50 after the drugmaker withdrew its investigational new drug application.

