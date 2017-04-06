Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, bolstered by a rise in energy and financial stocks, but a dip in resource shares offset some of the gains.

The most influential movers on the index included Canada’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, which rose 0.6 per cent to $97.62, and Bank of Nova Scotia, which advanced 0.8 per cent to $78.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank was also a top mover, and was up 0.5 per cent to $66.6.

The overall financials group, which makes up just over a third of the index’s weight, gained 0.4 per cent.

Energy companies were also higher, climbing 0.7 per cent. TransCanada Corp, which won U.S. approval for the construction of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline last month, rose 0.9 per cent to $62.64. Suncor Energy was up 0.7 per cent to $41.73.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index added 54.85 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,697.84. Of the index’s 10 main groups, six advanced.

Offsetting gains was a 0.8-per-cent fall to $25.80 by Barrick Gold Corp. The Canadian miner said on Thursday that China’s Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd will pay $960-million for a 50-per-cent stake in Barrick’s Veladero gold mine in Argentina.

Raging River Exploration dropped 5.5 per cent to $9.32 amid a report that it has hired an adviser to explore a possible sale.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent.

In corporate earnings news, Corus Entertainment Inc reported a lower-than-expected profit, hurt by higher costs. Shares were down 1.0 per cent to $12.83.

U.S. stocks were higher on Thursday morning, led by financial and consumer discretionary companies, but gains were kept in check by cautious trading ahead of the Trump-Xi meeting and on uncertainty about quick U.S. fiscal stimulus.

President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, start their two-day meeting on Thursday and top of the agenda is the possibility of Trump using U.S.-China trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in North Korea’s arms program.

The meeting comes as doubts arise over Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver on his pro-growth promises, such as tax cuts. U.S. House of Representatives speaker Paul Ryan said Wednesday that the tax reform bill could take longer than the stalled healthcare bill.

“The market can still go higher, but they need to make sure that everything the market has gone up on so far is coming to pass,” said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

“And that means making sure Republicans are able to do the pro-business agenda that they put out there.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 36.66 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 20,684.81, the S&P 500 was up 4.7 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,357.65 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 5,873.90.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher led by the consumer discretionary index’s 0.6-per-cent gain.

Comcast rose 2.6 per cent after the cable company announced its entry into the U.S. wireless business. Also boosting the index was L Brands, which jumped 10 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected drop in March sales.

The energy index gained the most, up 0.8 per cent on higher oil prices. Financials were up 0.7 per cent.

Among the laggards was AMD, which sank 7 per cent after Goldman Sachs started overage with a “sell” rating.

As corporate earnings reports start trickling in, investors are also cautious given the lofty valuations. The S&P 500 index is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates, above its long-term average of 15.

Oil prices rose nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, on track for a fourth straight day of gains, but analysts remained cautious about record-high U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude futures gained 43 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $54.80 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.9 percent, or 47 cents a barrel to $51.60. WTI touched a session high of $51.77 a barrel.

Crude prices have been rebounding from a sharp decline in March. Refinery runs are starting to increase as U.S. summer driving season approaches and gasoline inventories have been declining. Yet U.S. government data still shows crude inventories at record levels. Some analysts said speculative buying was at risky levels.

“It’s hard to justify the move on the on back of fundamentals,” said Robert Yawger, director in energy futures at Mizuho.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a surprising increase of 1.57 million barrels in crude inventories, bringing total U.S. stocks to a record 535.5 million barrels.

U.S. oil production rose by 52,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 9.2 million bpd.

“The U.S. crude oil production profile is a mirror image of where it was last year, when at the end of the second quarter, production was 600,000 bpd lower than at the start of the year and this year is going to be the opposite,” said Olivier Jakob, at consultancy Petromatrix.

“By the end of the second quarter, you could have U.S. production up by 1 million bpd.”

Traders have been watching U.S. gasoline inventories as an indicator of what may happen with crude supplies. The latest data showed gasoline at 239 million barrels, higher than any year at this point during this century other than last year.

U.S. crude exports have risen to a record 1.1 million bpd. Most cargoes are going to Asia, where traders see signs of a tightening market due to efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to cut output.

Additional production could come back online in coming days, as the 350,000-barrel-per-day Syncrude oil sands project in Alberta, which cut production to zero after a fire, is expected to restart operations in the first week of May, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Report Typo/Error