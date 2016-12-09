Canada’s main stock index extended a 19-month high on Friday and was heading for over a 1.5-per-cent jump over the week as heavyweight energy and bank stocks gained with rising oil prices and bond yields.

The energy group climbed 0.6 per cent, with shares in major player Suncor Energy Inc. up 0.4 per cent to $43.02, as crude gained ahead of a weekend meeting of producers that could result in a agreement for further production cuts.

Cenovus Energy Inc. added 0.7 per cent to $20.62 a day after it said it planned to increase its 2017 capital budget by about 24 per cent and resume work on the expansion of its oil sands project in Christina Lake.

At 11:23 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 26.50 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 15,320.064 It touched its highest intraday since May 2015 at 15,339.04.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the financials group up 0.5 per cent as 10-year bond yields rose solidly for a third straight day.

Higher bond yields reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The country’s largest lender, Royal Bank of Canada, advanced 1 per cent to $90.29 and Toronto-Dominion Bank rose over 0.8 per cent to $65.71.

U.S stocks followed Europe higher on Friday while the euro weakened against the dollar after the European Central Bank’s Thursday decision to extend its stimulus program.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed with benchmark yields on track for a fifth straight week of increases following stronger-than-forecast Chinese inflation data and ahead of $56-billion of coupon-bearing government bond supply next week.

European shares hit their highest level since January, and were set for their best week since February, following the ECB’s decision to cut monthly bond buys to 60 billion euros ($63.7-billion U.S.) from 80 billion euros and extend purchases to December - three months longer than analyst forecasts.

Stocks were helped by inflation data from China, rising prices of some commodities and general optimism after the ECB decision and before a U.S. Federal Reserve statement due out on Wednesday, according to Frances Hudson, global thematic strategist based in Edinburgh for Standard Life Investments.

“The markets are glass half-full, interpreting things in a fairly optimistic way,” said Hudson.

The ECB’s indication it would extend monetary support for as long as needed complemented the promise from U.S. President Elect Donald Trump of fiscal stimulus, according to analysts. But some participants said 2016 could be the high water mark for monetary easing, less than a week before the U.S. Fed is widely expected to raise over-night interest rates.

“You have to say central bank stimulus has peaked in 2016,” said Charles Mackenzie, chief investment officer, fixed income, at Fidelity International.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.49 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 19,662.3, the S&P 500 gained 6.63 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 2,252.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.22 points, or 0.47 per cent, to 5,442.57.

Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.6 percent even though European bank stocks pulled back 0.4 percent. Reuters reported that the ECB had rejected a request from Italy’s Monte Paschi for more time to raise cash. The continent’s banking sector was still up almost 10 percent for the week, its biggest weekly jump since December 2011.

The euro dipped for a second day, after Thursday’s ECB news caused its biggest daily loss against the dollar since Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in June.

The euro was trading around $1.0543, down 0.7 per cent against the U.S. dollar and down 1.2 per cent for the week. The dollar was up 0.6 per cent on the day up 0.9 per cent for the week against a basket of major currencies.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, though it posted a weekly gain of 1.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei ended 1.2 per cent up at its highest close since December 2015.

Oil prices rose about 1 per cent on Friday, trading within a narrow range, on hopes that non-OPEC producers meeting in Vienna over the weekend would agree to cut output to bolster the group’s own agreement to limit production.

Still, a strong U.S. dollar sapped some of the price strength, and both crude benchmarks remained nearly 2 per cent below the highs reached after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced plans to cut production late last month.

On Saturday, oil ministers from OPEC countries will meet non-OPEC producers in Vienna to seek help in curbing a global glut.

U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures for January delivery rose 67 cents to $51.51 a barrel, a 1.3-per-cent gain. Brent crude futures for February delivery rose 36 cents to $54.25 a barrel, a 0.7-per-cent gain.

Brent traded at a high point for the day of $54.46 and a low of $53.77 a barrel while WTI prices traded at a high point for the day of .$51.64 and a low of $50.86

Both contracts were on track for their first weekly loss in four weeks.

Gains in the U.S. dollar index versus a basket of currencies, which makes oil more expensive to many of the world’s buyers, helped pull prices back from the highs reached earlier in the day.

Russia has said it would cut 300,000 barrels per day, meaning other non-OPEC producers combined would need to pledge the same amount to lower output by the 600,000 bpd OPEC wants. Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil said on Friday it was ready to take part in the output cut commitment.

Azerbaijan has said it will come to the Austrian capital with proposals for its own reduction, while Kazakhstan’s energy minister said they may offer to freeze output at last month’s level.

Still, questions remained over such output plans.

Russia plans to hold additional talks on Friday with some OPEC and non-OPEC nations to discuss unresolved issues related to the planned cut in oil output, two Russian sources told Reuters.

“We see event odds as skewing towards a slightly positive price impact,” Macquarie Research analysts said in a note.

“That said, we believe a status quo outcome that keeps the November deal intact is the most probable scenario and hinges on a repeated commitment from Russia (300,000 bpd). In addition to potential cuts from Oman, this scenario could also include softer commitments due to natural declines (e.g. Mexico) or other less credible cuts.”

OPEC last week agreed to slash production by 1.2 million bpd in the first half of 2017.

Saudi Arabia and Iraq plan to supply full contracted volumes of crude to Asia in January, in an effort to retain market share in Asia, but the former ordered supply cuts to U.S. and European buyers.

The market awaits weekly data on U.S. oil rig counts issued by oil services firm Baker Hughes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

