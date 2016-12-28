Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trading on Wednesday, mirroring global stock market gains, as resource and energy stocks helped lead the market higher.

Trading, which resumed after a long Christmas break, is expected to be lighter than usual, however, due to the holiday shortened work week.

The most influential movers on the index included Barrick Gold, which rose 3.5 per cent to $20.37, and Potash Corp, which advanced 1.6 per cent to $24.80.

The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 2.9 per cent.

Canadian National Railway was also a key market mover, advancing 1.5 per cent to $92.85. Industrials rose 0.3 per cent.

At 11:29 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 66.59 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 15,394.74.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, six were in positive territory.

Energy stocks climbed 0.4 per cent, bolstered in part by crude prices that remained near 2015 highs.

The influential Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.3 per cent to $91.95, which helped give the financials a 0.1-per-cent lift.

Financials, energy and materials combined make up two-thirds of the index’s weight.

Wall Street lost ground for the first time in three days on Wednesday due to declines across sectors, slowing the Dow’s race to 20,000.The blue-chip index came within 19 points of the milestone shortly after the open, before slipping into negative territory as losses in Boeing offset Goldman Sach’s 0.86-per-cent gain.

Boeing fell 0.8 per cent to $156.26 after Delta Air Lines said on Tuesday that it had reached an agreement with the planemaker to cancel a $4 billion order for 18 Dreamliner aircrafts.

U.S. equities have been riding a post-election rally, feeding on optimism that Donald Trump’s policies would be business friendly, especially to banks and industrials. The rally has also been supported by a spate of strong economic data.

The Dow, which has benefited the most among the three major Wall Street indexes from the Trump rally, is on track to have its best yearly gains since 2013. The S&P 500 is set to register a double-digit rise this year, compared with a 0.7-per-cent decline in 2015.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 17.41 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 19,927.63.

The S&P 500 was down 7.72 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,261.16.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 23.97 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 5,463.48.

“It looks like a bit of profit taking after a big move upwards which is perfectly healthy for the markets,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of 50 Park Investments in Orlando.

“The fact that the Dow has not gotten above 20,000 yet shows that some investors are locking in gains.”

The dollar index rose 0.4 per cent and is on track for its best day since Dec. 15, helped by strong economic data on Tuesday.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower on Wednesday, with technology and consumer staples indexes being the biggest drags.

Microsoft and Facebook weighed the most on the Nasdaq.

Oil prices edged up for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, close to their peaks since mid-2015, with the market awaiting evidence of OPEC supply reductions in the new year.

International Brent crude futures were up 12 cents at $56.21 a barrel. Brent hit $57.89 on Dec. 12, its highest since July 2015.

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil prices were up 7 cents at $53.97 per barrel, not far from the year’s high of $54.51 reached on Dec. 12.

Oil prices have gained 25 percent since mid-November, helped by expectations for OPEC’s supply cut and solid U.S. economic figures that have also bolstered equity prices.

Trading is expected to remain thin this week ahead of the New Year holiday.

The market is taking a wait-and-see approach to the official start of the landmark deal reached by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and several non-OPEC members to reduce their output. The deal is set to kick in from Jan. 1.

OPEC and non-OPEC producers are expected to lower production by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), with Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, agreeing to bear the lion’s share of the cuts.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Wednesday his country, which has seen fast production growth in the past two years, would cut supply by 200,000-210,000 bpd from January.

Luaibi said on a visit to fellow OPEC member Kuwait that he saw oil prices rising to $60 per barrel as the cuts would help ease the global glut of the past three years, according to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

“There are mixed expectations of the cuts, trading is thin so the first two weeks of January would be critical to watch,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at Sydney’s CMC Markets.

“If there’s any misstep or any indication of disagreement to (the deal), we would see crude prices dropping,” he said.

Iranian oil minister Bijan Zanganeh also said on Tuesday he expected OPEC to abide by the deal. “While competing, we do have engagement,” Iranian news agency Shana quoted him as saying.

OPEC member Venezuela also said it will cut 95,000 bpd of oil production in the new year.

Russian oil producer Gazprom Neft said it planned to boost oil output by 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent next year, less than it had intended before Russia, one of the non-OPEC member countries, joined a deal to cut supply.

