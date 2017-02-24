Canada’s main stock index hit a two-week low in Friday, extending its pullback from a record high in a broad-based sell-off that included losses for its heavyweight energy and financial services groups as oil prices fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 167.07 points, or 1.06 per cent, at 15,614.13. All of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

For the week, the index was on track to fall 1.4 per cent, the most since before the U.S. presidential election in early November, while stocks on Wall Street also declined on Friday as investors assessed whether the “Trump rally” had gone too far too soon.

Royal Bank of Canada reported quarterly earnings of more than $3-billion for the first time, beating market forecasts.

Still, its shares fell 0.9 per cent to $97.38, and the financial services sector retreated 0.8 per cent.

Auto parts maker Magna International Inc tumbled 5.5 per cent to $55.92 after it reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as costs rose.

Husky Energy Inc fell 2.5 per cent to $15.99 even as the oil producer reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss.

The energy group tumbled more than 2 per cent as oil prices fell, with Suncor Energy Inc declining 2.7 per cent to $41.69.

In an interview with Reuters on Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump spoke favorably about a potentially export-boosting border adjustment tax being pushed by Republicans in the U.S. Congress.

Investors worry that the border tax would reduce the competitiveness of Canada’s oil exports.

Canada’s MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about $3.10-billion to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.

Its shares tumbled 5.1 per cent to $65.50, while the industrials group declined 0.8 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.4 per cent. Its losses were cushioned by gains for gold stocks as the metal climbed to its highest in 3-1/2 months.

Gold futures rose 0.2 per cent to $1,252.6 an ounce, and copper prices advanced 1.5 per cent to $5,949.5 a tonne.

Canada’s annual inflation rate jumped to a stronger-than-expected 2.1 percent in January, its highest in more than two years.

Key global stock markets fell on Friday as investors lowered bets that policies of U.S. President Donald Trump would benefit economic growth, and instead favored assets considered safer such as bonds and gold.

Oil futures fell, pressuring energy stocks after data showed U.S. crude inventories rose for a seventh week, signaling oversupply despite OPEC’s efforts to rein in output.

The dollar were little changed but set for a weekly decline as the Trump administration’s lack of details on tax cuts and infrastructure spending raised doubts about the chances for improved domestic growth and investments in 2017.

“The market will come to realize that a lot of these pro-growth policies might get pushed to the end of this year or next year and you might have this buyer’s remorse for the market,” said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 nations, fell 2.49 points or 0.56 per cent, to 444.26. It reached an all-time peak at 447.67 on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which tracks blue-chip stocks, was on track to end a 10-day winning streak, the longest since 1987. It was last down 57.54 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 20,752.78.

The benchmark S&P 500 lost 7.45 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 2,356.36, below its record high of 2,368.26 set on Thursday.

The Nasdaq Composite declined for a third straight day, which last happened in late December. It was down 23.47 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,812.04.

Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index dropped 0.96 per cent at 1,456.05.

Similar to stocks, the greenback was on its back foot. The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent at 100.93, on track for a slim weekly loss.

As equities and the dollar lost some of their appeal, bond yields fell with German two-year Schatz yield touching minus 0.953 per cent, Reuters data showed.

Nervousness about the first round of the French presidential election, with anti-European Union Marine Le Pen in the lead, has stoked safehaven demand for German and U.S. government debt.

Bids for less risky assets, together with traders’ remote view of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in March, bolstered gold prices to their highest in over three months.

Spot gold prices rose $7.17 or 0.57 per cent to $1,256.51 an ounce.

In the oil market, Brent crude was last down $0.39, or down 0.69 per cent, at $56.19 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $0.27, or down 0.5 percent, at $54.18 per barrel.

Report Typo/Error