Canada’s main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.

The most influential movers on the index also included BCE Inc, which fell 1.5 per cent to $57.49 as the telecom company paid heavily to win wireless customers and forecast 2017 profit below analyst estimates.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.43 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,430.82.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 2.5 per cent to $40.27, with oil prices holding near the top end of recent ranges as evidence OPEC and other big exporters were cutting production outweighed a sharp rise in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles.

The energy group was up 0.4 per cent overall, with Cameco Corp falling sharply for a second day, down 4.6 per cent to $14.02, as the uranium producer said it would take legal action against Tokyo Electric Power Company for attempting to terminate a supply contract and RBC Capital cut its view on the stock to “sector perform” from “outperform.”

Manulife Financial Corp slipped 0.3 per cent to $24.91 and Sun Life Financial Inc fell 0.8 per cent to $50.68 after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting.

The lack of clarity on the U.S. rates outlook boosted the price of gold, helping Goldcorp Inc add 2.6 per cent to $21.35 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd rose 2 per cent to $63.13.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 per cent, as gold futures rose.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The U.S. dollar fell on Thursday to its lowest since mid-November and world equity markets were little changed after the U.S. Federal Reserve gave no hint on its next interest rate hike and aggressive language from the Trump administration kept investors focused on geopolitical risk.

On Wall Street, stock indexes were little changed as bank stocks fell after the Fed’s minimal guidance on future rate hikes, but consumer staples such as Philip Morris outperformed with a jump of 3 per cent on rosy results.

A gauge of major global bourses was up slightly.

The Fed left overnight interest rates unchanged after policymaking meetings this week even as it painted an upbeat picture of the economy.

The U.S. central bank gave no firm signal of a hike in March as it waits to see the impact of U.S. President Donald Trump’s protectionist trade policies, adding to uncertainty triggered by his recent comments and decisions.

“The Fed is concerned that the unraveling of trade deals could be very negative to the economy,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“You could have improving earnings and good news on the economy, but that is getting overshadowed by the ‘worry trade’ with investors taking on a wait-and-see attitude.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.14 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 19,905.08, the S&P 500 gained 2.63 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 2,282.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.07 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 5,651.72.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against six world currencies, fell to 99.233, its lowest since Nov. 14.

“You have the broader story around Trump’s incessant combative approach to international relations, and very little news on pro-growth, pro-business stuff like taxes and infrastructure,” Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist at Westpac Banking Corp.

“That is hurting the dollar because it’s triggering people to pare back their reflation bets on the U.S.”

The uncertainty over Mr. Trump’s policies and the Fed’s next move pushed U.S. Treasury prices higher by raising the safe-asset appeal of U.S. debt.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.45 pe rcent.

Data on Thursday was mixed. U.S. worker productivity slowed in the fourth quarter, leading to the smallest annual increase in five years.

Investors are next looking to Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report for an indication of the economy’s health.

Britain’s pound fell against the dollar and euro after the Bank of England, while raising its forecast for British growth this year, kept policy unchanged and said rates could go either way depending on the economic outlook.

BOE Governor Mark Carney said the revised growth forecast did not mean Britain’s vote to leave the European Union would be without consequences. He added an overshoot in UK inflation had been entirely due to sterling’s fall since the June vote.

European stocks were left flat-footed as disappointing company results, including a $7.5 billion fine for wrongdoing for Deutsche Bank sent its shares down more than 5 percent.

Pan-European stock indexes edged lower while London’s FTSE 100 rose half a percent.

Earlier, Asian shares ex-Japan hit their highest since mid-October as Korea’s markets climbed to their best level since July 2015.

Oil prices slipped, with Brent crude futures down 41 cents to $56.39 a barrel after nearing its peak of the year.

Copper fell more than 1 per cent to $5,882 a tonne. Safe-haven gold, however, hit its highest since mid-November as the dollar weakened. Gold last traded up 1 percent at $1,220 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error