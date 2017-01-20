Canada’s main stock index jumped 1 per cent on Friday in a broad rally led by resources stocks as oil prices pushed higher and other commodity prices also gained.

Oil prices rose 2 per cent ahead of a weekend meeting of the world’s top oil producers that is expected to demonstrate compliance with a global output cut deal.

The index’s most influential movers included one of its biggest oil and gas producers, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , up 2 per cent. Pipeline companies also gained, with Enbridge advancing 0.8 per cent and TransCanada up 0.9 cents.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index added 0.9 per cent to 15,540.82 at 1:17 p.m. in Toronto.

Wall Street pared gains sharply on Friday after Donald Trump made his inaugural speech as the 45th president of the United States.

“From this day forward it is going to be only America first,” Trump said after being sworn in, adding that the U.S. policy will be to buy American and hire American.

Mr. Trump’s campaign promises of tax and regulatory reforms and higher infrastructure spending had driven Wall Street to new highs in a post-election rally.

However, the Trump trade had been unraveling in recent weeks as investors waited for more clarity on his plans to boost the economy.

“Having listened to Trump’s speech, there is a concern about what his trade policies will be,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner of Harris Financial Group in Colonial Heights, Richmond, Va.

“That’s probably the No.1 area where Trump will have to tone down his rhetoric because we do have to work with other nations,” said Cox, who was at the inauguration.

The S&P 500 has fallen by a median 2.7 per cent in the month after each new president has taken the keys to the White House since Herbert Hoover did so in January 1929, according to a Reuters analysis.

The dollar index weakened as Trump spoke, while gold , which was trading lower ahead of the inauguration, moved into positive territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 31.96 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 19,764.36.

The S&P 500 was up 1.85 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 2,265.54 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 3.50 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 5,543.59.

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with technology giving the biggest bump to the broader index. Industrials, utilities health stocks were the outliers.

Among stocks, Procter & Gamble was the top stock on the S&P and the Dow, rising 3.6 percent after the consumer products maker reported quarterly sales and profit above expectations.

Merck rose 3.7 per cent to $65.59 after Bristol-Myers said it would not seek accelerated U.S. approval for a combination of its two immunotherapy drugs as an initial treatment for lung cancer, giving Merck an advantage in the lucrative market. Bristol-Myers’ stock was down 9.2 percent.

Walgreens dropped 2.5 per cent after Bloomberg reported that the FTC was not satisfied with its plan to divest stores to win antitrust clearance for its acquisition of Rite Aid. Shares of Rite Aid lost nearly 12 per cent on the news.

