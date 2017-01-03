Canada’s main stock index vaulted more than 1 per cent on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in more than 20 months on the first trading day of 2017, as a jump in oil prices helped energy stocks lead a broad-based gain.

The most influential movers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc., which rose 1.9 per cent to $44.74, and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., which advanced 2.8 per cent to $43.97. Encana Corp. gained 3.4 per cent to $16.30.

The energy group climbed 2.2 per cent overall as oil prices were buoyed by hopes that a deal between OPEC and other big oil exporters to cut production, which kicked in on Sunday, will drain a global supply glut.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.9 per cent, with Royal Bank of Canada up 1 per cent at $91.80 and Bank of Nova Scotia advancing 0.9 per cent to $75.41.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 86.88 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 15,374.47. It earlier had a triple-digiet gain and touched 15,450.27, its highest since April 27, 2015.

The Canadian dollar was up 0.19 to 74.51 cents (U.S.).

In New York, U.S. stock indexes are jumping on the first trading day of 2017. Energy companies are climbing with the price of oil, while banks are advancing thanks to a bump in interest rates. Those two sectors had the biggest gains in the market last year.

After an earlier triple-digit gain, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 67.89 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 19,830.58. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 12.58 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 2,251.41. The Nasdaq composite added 31.26 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 5,414.37. The Russell 2000 index, which tracks small-company stocks, jumped 10 points, or 0.7 per cent, to 1,367. The Russell rose almost 20 per cent last year and did far better than indexes focused on larger companies. U.S. stocks are coming off a three-day losing streak.

In Toronto, eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by more than 3-to-1.

Industrials were up 1 per cent and the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 per cent.

Ensign Energy was up 2.2 per cent, Nevsun Resources gained 1.5 per cent, and Methanex added 1 per cent.

Goldcorp advanced 3 per cent to $18.82 and Potash Corp. rose 1.4 per cent to $24.62.

The pace of growth in the Canadian manufacturing sector picked up slightly in December as orders for new work rose to the highest level in two years as companies saw greater demand in the auto and energy sectors, data showed.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.3 per cent to $54.93 (U.S.) a barrel, while Brent added 2.2 per cent to $58.08.

Natural gas companies dropped as natural gas futures dropped 7.8 per cent. Southwestern Energy lost 62 cents, or 5.7 per cent, to $10.20 and Cabot Oil & Gas gave up 97 cents, or 4.2 per cent, to $22.39.

Xerox surged 85 cents, or 14.8 per cent, to $6.60 after it split itself in two, a move the company announced almost a year ago. The original Xerox kept its printer and copier business. The second company will focus on business process outsourcing, providing payment processing and other services. Xerox will receive $1.8 billion in cash.

The new company, Conduent Inc., now trades under the ticker symbol “CNDT.” That stock lost 72 cents, or 4.8 per cent, to $14.18 in early trading.

The U.S. manufacturing sector continued its recovery and ended 2016 on a strong note. The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing index rose to 54.7 in December, its highest reading of the year. That was the fourth straight month of expansion and the ninth out of the last 10. The result was a bit stronger than analysts expected.

Graphics processor maker Nvidia couldn’t break out of a recent slump. The stock more than tripled in value last year, but hit a wall in the final days of trading. The stock slid $2.47, or 2.3 per cent, to $104.27. It’s down 11 per cent since Dec. 27.

Technology stocks also traded higher. Facebook added $2.39, or 2.1 per cent, to $117.44 and Alphabet, Google’s parent company, rose $16.20, or 2 per cent, to $808.65. On Monday Alphabet announced a partnership with Fiat Chrysler. The companies will work together on a connected car system. Fiat Chrysler stock picked up 49 cents, or 5.3 per cent, to $9.61.

The U.S. dollar jumped to 118.36 yen from 116.78 yen. The euro slumped to $1.0366 from $1.0531.

Reuters, with files from Associated Press

Report Typo/Error