Canada’s main stock index was little changed in morning trade on Friday, pausing after a sharp rise this week, as gains for energy stocks were somewhat offset by losses among miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 1.9 per cent gain on the week.

At 10:24 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.22 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 14,833.31, with the energy group up 0.7 per cent.

The most influential gainers included Suncor Energy Inc, which rose 0.9 per cent to $41.57 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, up 0.7 per cent at $42.65. Encana Corp advanced 2.3 per cent to $15.67.

The Canadian energy industry is expected to broadly benefit from the U.S. presidency of Donald Trump, who has said he would approve the Keystone XL pipeline that would give Canadian crude better access to U.S. markets.

Oil prices were little changed on the day but headed for their first weekly gain in five, buoyed by renewed hopes that OPEC might agree production cuts. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent.

Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd was among the heaviest weights, down 2 per cent to $30.83, while Kinross Gold Corp fell 2.5 per cent to $4.67.

Copper was headed for its sharpest weekly fall in a month, after surging more than 11 per cent last week in its biggest such gain since October 2011 on bets Trump’s plan to hike U.S. infrastructure spending and cut taxes would boost the world’s top economy.

Gold meanwhile hit its lowest since late May as the U.S. dollar surged to a near 14-year peak.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc rose 2 per cent to $24.78. The stock had fallen sharply on Thursday before recovering after a former executive was arrested.

Canada’s annual inflation rate picked up in October, but economists did not expect the figures to alter the central bank’s accommodative stance.

The leaders of Mexico and Canada will hold talks this weekend on the potential impact a Trump presidency could have on the NAFTA trade pact, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.

Meanwhile in the U.S., stocks were slightly lower in late morning trading on Friday as investors cashed in after the post-election rally, but the three major indexes continued to hover near record levels.

The Nasdaq hit a record high earlier in the session, helped by a rise in Microsoft and other big tech stocks.

U.S. stocks had been on a tear since Donald Trump’s surprise victory in the presidential election last week as his proposals to increase infrastructure spending and reduce taxes are seen benefiting the economy.

The rally lost steam this week as investors took to the sidelines, awaiting more clarity regarding Trump’s policies.

Still, the three major indexes are on track to close higher for the second week in a row.

“I think given the major indexes are at or near all-time highs, we’re probably due for a little bit of a digestion period,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

“Equities are generally expected to move sideways until we get a little more of visibility into what some of the policies are going to be with the new administration.”

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Thursday the central bank could raise interest rates “relatively soon”, sending out a clear signal for a December move.

Traders are pricing in an 83 per cent chance of a December move, according to Thomson Reuters data.

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he was leaning toward supporting an interest rate increase in December and that the real question now would be the Fed’s rate path in 2017.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George also said that while she supports raising interest rates, the U.S. central bank must do so only gradually.

At 10:56 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 37.08 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 18,866.74, about 67 points shy of the record it hit on Nov. 14.

The S&P 500 was down 6 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,181.12. The index hit a record high of 2,193.81 on Aug. 15.

The Nasdaq Composite index was down 17.06 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,316.91.

Eight of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower, with the health index’s 0.70 per cent fall leading the decliners.

Johnson & Johnson’s 1.4 per cent fall weighed the most on the sector.

Gap and Abercrombie & Fitch fell more than 10 per cent after both retailers warned of a challenging holiday quarter.

Salesforce.com rose 3.7 per cent to $77.96, a day after it revenue forecast beat estimates.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by 1,516 to 1,268. On the Nasdaq, 1,345 issues fell and 1,240 advanced.

The S&P 500 index showed 26 new 52-week highs and three new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 137 new highs and 17 new lows.

