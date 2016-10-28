Canada’s main stock index see-sawed in morning trade on Friday, boosted by miners of gold and other metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was on track for a 0.6-per-cent loss on the week, after ending last week at a 16-month high.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the index was up 14.47 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 14,848.22.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.12 percent.

Barrick Gold Corp erased early gains of over 1 per cent, sitting down 0.8 per cent to $22.37. The world’s biggest gold miner is in talks with two Chinese companies about potential deals involving some of its South American operations.

Heavyweight bank stocks fell, with Bank of Montreal down 0.4 per cent to $85.70 after announcing a shakeup of its senior management team.

Colliers International Group Inc fell 8.4 per cent to $48.55 after the commercial real estate company’s quarterly profit and revenue missed expectations.

Imperial Oil Ltd declined 1.4 per cent to $44.25, even as its quarterly profit beat on lower costs.

Industrials rose 0.7 per cent. Trucking and logistics company Transforce Inc advanced 7.4 per cent to $29.17 after it said it would buy the truckload operations of XPO Logistics Inc.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with three gainers for every two retreating issues.

Wall Street rose on Friday as robust economic data shone light on the strength of the U.S. economy, while upbeat results from Alphabet and Chevron offset the decline in health stocks and Amazon.

Data showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in two years. Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9-per-cent annual rate in the third quarter, helped by a surge in exports, the first estimate by the U.S. Commerce Department revealed.

While the report supports the case for an interest rate hike, the Federal Reserve is highly unlikely to make a move at its meeting next week, as it falls just days ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

However, the odds of a rate increase in December stand at 78.5 per cent, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The main focus of the market remains on corporate results as investors hope the latest quarter snaps a year-long earnings recession.

With an increasing number of S&P 500 companies beating profit estimates, analysts see a 3-per-cent growth in earnings in the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Alphabet’s 2.5-per-cent rise and Chevron’s 3.7-per-cent jump on upbeat earnings buoyed sentiment. The stocks gave the biggest boost to the S&P 500.

Amazon.com was set for its worst day in nearly nine months, falling 4.2 per cent to $784.88 after the online retailer warned heavy investments in the crucial holiday quarter would drag profits. The stock was the top drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

“(Today’s movement) is a tug-of-war among many things,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network. “It’s the certainty that earnings are improving versus the ongoing uncertainty from the election and the Fed.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 56.94 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 18,226.62, the S&P 500 was up 5.93 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,138.97 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 9.78 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,225.76.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, while healthcare sector was down 1.4 per cent. Amgen plunged 9.2 per cent to $145.74 after the world’s largest biotechnology company reported sales for its flagship drug that disappointed investors and analysts.

Mastercard touched a record high of $107.50 after the world’s second-biggest payments processor reported a 21.2-per-cent jump in quarterly profit. The results also lifted shares of larger rival Visa.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly loss in six weeks, on doubts about OPEC’s planned output cut and ahead of U.S. rig count data that has steadily increased in the last few months.

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries experts and counterparts from non-member producers such as Russia started two-day negotiations on Friday on limiting output to curb a global glut that has weighed on markets for two years.

However, disagreements remain over which members should be exempt from participating in reducing total output to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels per day.

Russia expects a quick recovery in U.S. shale oil production so that an output freeze could be short-lived, Interfax news agency reported, citing the Russian energy ministry.

Brent crude futures were down 41 cents at $50.06 a barrel. The contract had hit a session low of $49.96.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 43 cents at $49.29 a barrel after hitting a low of $49.10.

Both are set to show a 3-per-cent drop for the week, which would be the biggest loss since mid-September.

A weekly reading on the U.S. oil rig count is expected at 1 p.m. ET. Oil services company Baker Hughes, which issues the data, has reported steady rig rates or additions for 17 weeks. Active U.S. oil rigs rose by 11 last week.

“Clearly the prices for crude oil have risen high enough that a lot of producers, shale producers, did put on hedges,” said David Thompson, executive vice president of Washington commodities broker Powerhouse.

Prices rose as much as 13 per cent after Sept. 27, when OPEC announced its first planned output reduction in eight years. The cartel is expected to meet on Nov. 30 to hash out how much each individual member should cut.

Commerzbank analysts said the success of an output deal would depend on whether Gulf producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar are willing to cut on their own if no agreement can be reached with others.

French oil company Total SA said on Friday it expected prices to remain volatile and continued to reduce costs, while Italy’s ENI SpA reported a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.

However, U.S. companies Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp were able to beat expectations because of cost cuts.

Report Typo/Error